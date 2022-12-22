Cluster Headache Is More Common In Men, But More Severe In Women: Experts

Women are also more likely to be diagnosed with chronic cluster headache than men. Women experience longer-lasting attacks than men.

Have you ever experienced some sort of extremely painful headache that may occur for a short period but hit you several times a day? If yes, then what you're dealing with is called cluster headache. Cluster headaches can last anywhere from 15 minutes to three hours and the short bouts of pain can recur several times in a day and continue for many days, or even weeks, in a row.

Men are more likely to experience cluster headaches, but the pain may be more severe in women. Because some aspects of cluster headache are similar to migraine, it is often misdiagnosed in women, according to a new study published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Understanding that the disorder manifests differently in men and women will allow physicians to provide the most effective treatment at earliest possible time, said study author Andrea C. Belin, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chronic cluster headache more common in women

The researchers surveyed more than 800 people who were diagnosed with cluster headache, of which 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women. The participants were asked about their symptoms, medications, headache triggers and lifestyle habits.

Compared to men, more women were diagnosed with chronic cluster headache, which the study defined as "recurring cluster headache attacks for one year or more without interruption, or with short intermissions with no symptoms that last less than three months."

In the study, 18 per cent of women were diagnosed with chronic cluster headache compared to 9 per cent in men.

Also, women experienced longer-lasting cluster headache attacks than men. Eight per cent of women respondents said their headache bouts lasted an average of four to seven months, compared to five per cent of men.

Further, frequency of cluster headache attacks was also higher in women than in men. In the study, 74 per cent of women surveyed reported that their attacks occurred at various times throughout the day, compared to 63 per cent of men. What's more, women diagnosed with cluster headache were more likely to have a family member with a history of cluster headache than men, 15 per cent in women compared to 7 per cent in men.

Because cluster headache is considered mainly a disorder of men, women with milder symptoms are not being diagnosed easily. This possibly contributes to the higher rate of chronic cluster headache in women, Belin said.