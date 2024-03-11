Heart Diseases In Men Vs Women: 7 Unusual Symptoms That Indicate Your Heart Failure Before 10 Minutes

Clogged Heart Induced Diseases In Men Vs Women: 7 Unusual Symptoms That Indicate Your Heart Failure Before 10 Minutes

Heart Disease In Women: It is a misconception that heart disease is a man's problem. However, several studies have revealed that women are at significant risk of heart disease. Common heart problems in women are blockages of arteries which can cause a heart attack, electrical problems leading to arrhythmias, muscle problems reducing the pumping of the heart, and valve problems causing leakage.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Vidya Suratkal, Cardiologist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, talks about the various ways heart diseases get triggered in men and women, the various symptoms that the body may show up just before the heart collapses

Why Are Heart Diseases More Common In Women, Than Men?

In India, 25% of deaths in women and men are due to heart disease. The highest mortality in women is due to coronary artery disease, blockages, heart attacks with other problems of the heart. In the last two decades, there has been a 300% rise in mortality in women due to heart disease due to the lack of knowledge and awareness in public as well as medical practitioners about heart attacks in women. Even the unawareness of symptoms leads to underdiagnosis and a lack of timely treatment. Moreover, due to societal norms and cultural beliefs, women tend to neglect their health and only seek treatment when their health deteriorates further.

This results in an increased burden of the disease due to underdiagnosis and neglecting timely treatment. Many women are caregivers for the family and shoulder the responsibility of the entire household and they neglect their health. In India, we have found that it is at the age of 59 years that a woman presents with a heart attack and that is a young age compared to the western countries.

Heart Diseases In Men Vs Women: Understanding Heart Attack Symptoms

The difference in heart disease when it comes to men and women: The heart of the woman is different from that of the man. The size of the heart of a woman is smaller than a man. Furthermore, even the arteries are smaller and the muscles are weak. Women are generally detected with microvascular heart disease and with big artery disease. So, small vessels of the heart are more commonly affected in women. As long as the woman is premenopausal, it is the estrogen that protects her. Estrogen makes the artery flexible. Now, men don't have estrogen that protects them from heart problems. During menopause, estrogen production is low and that makes women susceptible to heart problems.

Heart Diseases Risk Factors: What Causes Heart To Collapse Completely?

The risk factors for women are not as same as for men: Anemia, endometriosis, pregnancy problems such as high blood pressure, and diabetes in a younger age can cause heart attacks and blockages at an older age. Hormonal changes during perimenopause, taking oral contraceptives, and post-menopause, an autoimmune disease that is an inflammatory form like rheumatoid arthritis that raises the risk of blockages in women. Lack of exercise and stress also induce heart problems. Diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are common factors causing heart problems in both women and men but lead to heart blockages in women in large numbers.

Heart Attack Symptoms You Should Know

The symptoms of heart attack in women with angina (chest pain) and blockages. In men, the symptoms are chest pain, heaviness, discomfort, and uneasiness during exercise. The most common symptom for a woman presenting with coronary artery disease is tiredness, and fatigue and the woman tends to visit the OPD twice or thrice before the heart attack. Women also complain of breathlessness, disturbed sleep patterns, giddiness, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting.

The last word: A woman should not allow herself to get neglected or shouldn't ignore any symptoms of heart problems especially if she has risk factors, and consult the doctor on an immediate basis to get the proper diagnosis and treatment. Correct the risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. Remember, if you are responsible for your family, you are also responsible for your heart.