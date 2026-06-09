Climate change may triple global heart disease burden by 2050: Who is most at risk?

A latest study suggests that rising temperatures and worsening air pollution could significantly increase heart disease cases by 2050. Discover which populations face the greatest climate-related cardiovascular risks.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 9, 2026 11:30 AM IST

Climate Change. (Image: AI Generated)

Climate change is increasingly being recognised as a major threat to cardiovascular health. A new study has warned that global warming may cause a huge rise in the number of heart disease cases in the next few decades with the elderly and the economically disadvantaged being the most vulnerable.

The study published on 27th May in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Cardiology indicates that the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) related to heat could spike more than triple by 2050 under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario. The results are among a series of recent studies raising fears the effects of climate change could jeopardize decades of progress in lowering deaths and disease from heart disease.

What happens to the heart when it's hot?

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world. While some of the key factors of CVD are smoking, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes researchers warn that environmental factors like extreme heat are now being identified as an important contributor to cardiovascular disease.

According to healthcare professionals when the body works harder in maintaining normal temperature during the hot season then the blood vessels expand, heart rate increases and pump more blood to maintain a normal body temperature. This extra stress can put people at risk for heart attacks, strokes and heart failure especially vulnerable people.

Researchers analysed data from 3,108 counties in the contiguous United States to estimate the future climate change effects on heart health. Using data gathered from 2010 until 2016 they projected the burden of cardiovascular disease attributable to heat in the future under moderate and high emissions of greenhouse gases.

Heart disease burden could triple by 2050

The findings showed that the national median heat-attributable cardiovascular disease burden in the baseline period was 138.5 disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) per 100,000 population. If emissions are not reduced this is expected to increase to 418.2 DALYs per 100,000 individuals by 2050 which is a threefold increase. Researchers estimate that the rise may lead to an extra 50,000 to 70,000 CVD deaths each year. The results suggest climate change might have a significantly larger contribution to the burden of cardiovascular diseases in the future if the global temperature keeps increasing.

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Under high-emissions scenarios, US heat-attributable #CVD burden may triple by 2050, w/ national DALY rates rising from 138.5 to 418.2 per 100,000. Economic vulnerability & population aging will compound risk, increasing disparities in outcomes.https://t.co/YVcZTEIEazpic.twitter.com/DpjBGelw7T JAMA Cardiology (@JAMACardio) June 1, 2026

Risks of CVD death linked to climate change

According to the study led by Gokul Parameswaran older adults will be at the greatest risk for cardiovascular complications related to heat exposure. They say that as age increases the body loses its capacity to regulate temperature efficiently and chronic diseases typical of older age make people even more vulnerable. Scientists also discovered that by 2050 the burden of cardiovascular disease due to heat could rise by 34 per cent if there is no further warming due to population ageing alone.

Additionally the findings also showed some key socioeconomic differences. Researchers note that the burden in terms of cardiovascular disease related to heat exposure was estimated to be more than twice as high in low to middle income communities as compared to wealthier communities. These populations may be especially vulnerable to extreme heat events because they lack access to cooling resources, poor shelter and limited access to health care and community resources.

Why these findings matter

The study highlights the importance of seeing climate change as both an environmental and a significant public health issue. Measures such as enhancing access to cooling centres and healthcare and temperature warning systems while reducing greenhouse gas emissions can significantly prevent the future risk of cardiovascular diseases. With the global rise in temperature prevention of exposure to extreme heat may turn into a critical component of prevention for heart disease

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance.