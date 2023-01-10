Climate Change And Cholera: WHO Warns Of Global Surge In Infections Triggered By Environmental Disasters

The World Health Organization warns people of a global cholera surge triggered by climate change. As per the reports by the United Nations, almost 30 nations were flagged by cholera last year. This report denotes a significant increase in the spread of the disease than the last five years. During the last five years, 20 nations or even fewer nations had reported cholera infection. But, as we progress into 2023, it could increase and the cause stated by experts is climate change. So, how is rise in cholera infections and climate change linked? The surge in infection last year was because climate change undid every serious progress health experts from across the globe had conducted in mitigating preventable diseases like this one.

What Causes Cholera?

Cholera is a virulent infection which causes acute and watery diarrhea. The infection takes place due to water contamination by a bacteria call Vibrio cholera or food. Cholera can be mild as well as severe and sometimes could lead to fatalities. Patients experience symptoms at any point between 12 hours or 5 days after being exposed or infected to it.

Climate Change And Cholera

During the last few years there was a very steady progress on mitigating diseases like cholera especially in cholera-endemic nations. As per a report by WHO report from 2018, "Global cholera cases dropped by 60% that year, with major progress recorded in cholera-endemic nations such as Haiti, Somalia, and the Demographic Republic of Congo." But, according to experts these efforts are of no use now. The world is witnessing more outbreaks than ever and the situation is quite unprecedented. The outbreaks are not only more but deadlier and larger than the ones witnessed in the previous years.

Last year saw a significant rise in natural disasters. In South Asia itself, there were two major and disastrous floods. The floods in Pakistan were a visible climate change disaster. In the aftermath, it left with a huge load of waterborne diseases. cholera being one of them. Pakistan had reported about 500,000 cases of cholera infection. Floods lead to major water contamination and is one of the reasons why climate change is causing a surge in cholera. There are other climatic events which can also lead to the spread of cholera like tsunami, heavy rainfall, cyclones, etc.

What Experts Predict

Experts have given a clear prediction and indication saying that these trouble are going to continue in 2023 as well and it could be worse. Meteorologists have forecasted the persistence of the La Nina effect. La Nina effect is a climatic phenomenon associated with cyclones, floods and prolonged droughts. With the presence of La Nina, it is going to be more difficult for people to gain access to clean water especially in countries which are geographically and economically vulnerable. Moreover, unequal consumption and emissions fueling climate change will continue to spread disease like cholera across borders.