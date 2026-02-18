Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Dies At 84 Following Parkinson’s Misdiagnosis: What Is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy?

Rev. Jesse Jackson, passed away at 84 on Tuesday, after battling with neurodegenerative disorder. The Civil Rights leader was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, but tragically healthcare professionals in April 2025 determined that he had PSP.

Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Dies At 84: Civil Rights leader, former US presidential candidate and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Jackson, passed away at 84 in the early morning on Tuesday, surrounded by his family. Santita Jackson confirmed the death of her father to a leading media outlet.

Jesse Jackson Cause Of Death

The Jackson family also shared a statement in a digital hub, 'jessejacksonlegacy.com' that read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. He died peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family."

"Our father was a servant leader - not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by," said the Jackson family.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote - leaving an indelible mark on history."

Jesse Jackson Illness

The 84-year-old activist first disclosed his Parkinson's disease in 2017, but tragically healthcare professionals in April 2025 determined that he had progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Rev. Jesse Jackson cause of death is still unclear, whether it is directly related to the condition. However, his family previously told a leading media outlet that Jackson was battling with "several infections consistent with the progression of his PSP diagnosis."

What Is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy?

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, also known as PSP, is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that affects your movements, walking and eye movements. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), this neurodegenerative disorder is caused by damage to nerve cells in certain areas of the brain that control thinking and body movements. The NIH explains, "It is one of a family of neurological conditions called atypical Parkinsonism and belongs to the category of frontotemporal disorders." The US health agency notes that this condition is often diagnosed in elderly people (60s or 70s) and some of the most common symptoms of PSP include:

Depression

Difficulty in problem-solving

Forgetfulness

Loss of interest unsual activities

Increased irritability

Emotional rollercoaster

Changes in personality

Slowed, slurred or monotone speech

Difficulty swallowing

Mask-like facial expressions

Difficulty finding words

Insomnia

Lack of motivation

The NIH highlights that people living with this neurodegenerative disorder typically develop eye problems such as:

Poor eye movements

Difficulty in looking up or down

Difficulty in controlling eyelids

Involuntary closing of the eyes

Decreased blinking

Difficulty opening the eyes

