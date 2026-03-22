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Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI): CVI represents a permanent medical condition which prevents leg veins from delivering sufficient blood volume back to the heart. This condition occurs because the walls and valves of veins experience deterioration which results in blood accumulation within the legs instead of upward movement. The condition develops through gradual increases in swelling which causes skin discolouration and finally leads to ulcer development.
According to Dr Biswajeet Mohapatra, Consultant, Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, "The main reason for CVI development occurs when the leg vein valves experience damage which leads to their complete loss of function."
The main risk factors include:
Common symptoms include:
If medical treatment remains absent chronic venous insufficiency leads to continuous leg discomfort and skin infections and wounds that refuse to heal which ultimately restricts a person's ability to move and their overall life quality.
"CVI demonstrates widespread occurrence across the population especially among elderly individuals. The condition affects 15 to 20 per cent of adults which becomes more common after people reach their fifth decade of life. The medical diagnosis remains appropriate based on the President's age and documented contact with the virus," the doctor said.
CVI exists as a permanent medical condition which cannot be completely cured.The patient will receive treatment based on his/her current stage of the condition.
The person needs to maintain physical activity and avoid prolonged standing or sitting and control his body weight, and use elastic compression garments when necessary because these factors are essential for his active lifestyle.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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