Chronic stress: How prolonged pressure damages your body and triggers lifestyle diseases

Chronic stress can silently harm your body, affecting heart health, sleep, and immunity, while increasing the risk of serious lifestyle diseases over time.

It is essential to understand how chronic stress impacts an individual's health. While it has direct effects on an individual's health through causing disease such as cardiovascular problems, it also has indirect effects on health by negatively influencing other health behaviours, such as physical activity and sleep. It is also vital to note that stress is one of the leading health risks for people in the work environment. Healthcare professionals are advised to consider both major stressors and those that occur regularly.

Mechanisms of chronic stress

According to Dr Anshuman Kaushal, Director - Robotic GI, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "When the HPA axis is activated through exposure to certain stressors, there is the production of cortisol and adrenaline. Even though these two hormones play essential roles in survival during emergencies, they pose health risks when continuously present in the body. For instance, prolonged exposure to cortisol leads to several health risks, including inflammation, lowered immunity, and metabolic disturbances, such as insulin resistance. These can result in many non-communicable illnesses, including hypertension and heart disease."

Lifestyle is the main cause

There is an undeniable link between lifestyle in contemporary society and stress-related disorders. With growing rates of urbanisation, competitive workplaces, financial issues, and the development of technology leading to a permanently accessible Internet, the boundaries between working time and time for rest have been blurred entirely. Moreover, insufficient amount of sleep, poor sleeping habits, and a sedentary lifestyle cause stress as well. The young generation in India has become the most victims of stress-related disorders.

Identification of the symptoms

"One of the major challenges when identifying chronic stress cases lies in the subtlety of the condition. The list of symptoms includes constant fatigue, irritability, concentration issues, headaches, tight muscles, and insomnia. Other symptoms of the condition include gastrointestinal disorders such as acid reflux, bloating, and loss of appetite that are hardly ever associated with stress," the doctor added.

Effects of chronic stress on health

Chronic stress may cause many harmful effects on health of a person when it is not managed properly. Some of them include strong correlation of chronic stress with anxiety disorders, as well as depression. The physiological effects of chronic stress include obesity, impaired immune system and inflammatory conditions. As per recent findings, chronic stress also negatively influences the human brain and has an impact on memory as well as emotions.

Although the majority of lifestyle diseases occur due to specific behavioural and environmental factors rather than infectious organisms, chronic stress can be called a lifestyle disease due to its connections with particular behaviours and environments. This disease is progressive and requires constant interventions unlike one time treatment methods.

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