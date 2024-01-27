Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML): How Immune-Oncology Therapy Works For Blood-Cell Cancer?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Small Molecule Inhibitors: Most patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) have an abnormal 'Philadelphia Chromosome' in their leukaemia cells, increasing blood cancer cells. To restrict its growth, small molecule inhibitors target specific molecules or proteins responsible for the survival of such cancer cells by interfering with the signals that promote their growth. For example, targeted drugs, aka tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), such as imatinib, dasatinib, nilotinib, and bosutinib, attack cells with the BCR-ABL gene mutation. This treatment effectively controls CML for a more extended period in most children and has proven to be one of the most important success stories in treating blood cancers.
Immunotherapy is a treatment that leverages a person's immune system to destroy cancer cells present in the body. For example, Nivolumab (PD-1 inhibitor) is an established promising agent for relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. Some common examples are Inotuzumab ozogamicin (targets CD22 receptor on the cells of B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia/B-ALL), Brentuximab Vedotin, Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (targets CD33 on cells of acute myeloid leukaemia).
The ongoing research aims to broaden the scope of targeted and personalized therapies by creating new drugs, improving molecular profiling techniques and conducting more in-depth clinical trials to prove the effectiveness of these treatments across various childhood cancers. Although challenges may persist for some time, a sharp focus on the unique genetic and molecular characteristics of each child's cancer can help paediatric oncologists design treatments that maximize efficacy and minimize adverse side effects in a child.
