Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML): How Immune-Oncology Therapy Works For Blood-Cell Cancer?

Small Molecule Inhibitors: Most patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) have an abnormal 'Philadelphia Chromosome' in their leukaemia cells, increasing blood cancer cells. To restrict its growth, small molecule inhibitors target specific molecules or proteins responsible for the survival of such cancer cells by interfering with the signals that promote their growth. For example, targeted drugs, aka tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), such as imatinib, dasatinib, nilotinib, and bosutinib, attack cells with the BCR-ABL gene mutation. This treatment effectively controls CML for a more extended period in most children and has proven to be one of the most important success stories in treating blood cancers.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a treatment that leverages a person's immune system to destroy cancer cells present in the body. For example, Nivolumab (PD-1 inhibitor) is an established promising agent for relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. Some common examples are Inotuzumab ozogamicin (targets CD22 receptor on the cells of B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia/B-ALL), Brentuximab Vedotin, Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (targets CD33 on cells of acute myeloid leukaemia).

Blinatumomab

Blinatumomab is a highly effective immune-oncology therapy (BiTE- Bispecific T-cell engager) against B-ALL (the most common type of leukaemia in children), which connects immune cells called T-cells to the leukaemia cells containing CD19 marker on their surface and helps destroy CD19 positive cells. It is FDA-approved for the treatment of both adults and children with B-ALL when the disease does not respond well to conventional chemotherapy or relapses after successful treatment. This therapy is being exploited for upfront treatment of high-risk blood cancers in both adult and pediatric populations.

It is essential to understand that immunotherapy is usually not a first-line treatment used when other treatment options aren't sufficient to control the disease. Many of them have to be imported to India, where these drugs are not yet commercially available. Thus, most of them come with an exorbitant cost compared to standard chemotherapeutic drugs and are often difficult to afford in a resource-constrained country like India.

If we look at the data holistically, cure rates, have dramatically increased in paediatric cancer. However, the treatment options that have led to this change are not equally available across all cancer types and for patients living in rural areas. Furthermore, imbalanced data highlights the need for regular clinical trials of new drugs and advanced testing to broaden treatment options. However, several challenges slow down progress, such as limited access to molecular profiling, high costs of targeted therapies, and the need for extensive research to decipher rare paediatric cancers.

Conclusion

The ongoing research aims to broaden the scope of targeted and personalized therapies by creating new drugs, improving molecular profiling techniques and conducting more in-depth clinical trials to prove the effectiveness of these treatments across various childhood cancers. Although challenges may persist for some time, a sharp focus on the unique genetic and molecular characteristics of each child's cancer can help paediatric oncologists design treatments that maximize efficacy and minimize adverse side effects in a child.