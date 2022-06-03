Chronic Migraine: Women Affected Three Times More Than Men

Chronic Migraine: It is not just a headache

Doctors warned against self medication with analgesics and painkillers for chronic migraine as it could lead to headache chronification and medication overuse headache disorders.

Headaches are one of the most frequent medical complaints and almost everyone experiences one at some point in life. But there is a more severe condition known as chronic migraine, in which an individual gets headaches more often. Chronic migraine is the second most disabling condition worldwide.

Headache disorders are underrepresented and there is little recognition of their public health impact, neurologists highlighted during a disease awareness media conclave on chronic migraine, organised by Allergan, an AbbVie company.

Chronic Migraine: It is not just a headache

Most people who are prone to migraines get a painful attack once or twice a month. Chronic migraine lasts for 15 or more days in a month, for at least 3 months, and at least 8 days which qualifies as a Migraine headache day.

Therefore, the neurologists stressed that it is imperative to differentiate a Chronic Migraine from the rest of headache disorders.

Usually, chronic migraine begins with less frequent headache episodes that progress to a more frequent headache pattern. Several other risk factors have been implicated with migraine pain progressing into persistent pain.

Talking about the common causes of chronic migraine, Dr Anil Venkitachalam, Consultant - Neurology and Movement Disorders, Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital, said, "Chronic migraine develops over time, and is a result of factors such as obesity, excessive consumption of caffeine, irregular sleeping patterns, stress and genetic disposition amongst others, etc."

You may like to read

Migraine affects more women than men

Dr Venkitachalam also highlighted that migraine is affecting more women than men.

"Women are three times more affected by chronic migraine than men. Typically, women are worst hit in their thirties, when the consequences of days lost to the debilitating pain can be tremendous. This is due to the fluctuation of a hormone called estrogen, which in women, contributes to the development of chronic migraines. While in childhood, the migraine is more prevalent in boys, however with the influence of estrogen, the prevalence in women rises," he said.

Chronic Migraine needs early diagnosis and timely attention

Chronic migraine is an under-recognized and an under-treated condition, said Dr Rishi Jain, Medical Director, AbbVie, while highlighting the need of timely treatment.

"A timely diagnosis and appropriate supervision can significantly improve quality of life of a patient," he added.

Treatment of chronic migraine treatment starts with managing lifestyle changes such as adopting an exercise plan, managing stress, staying hydrated along with identifying headache triggers.

Keeping a headache diary for recording details of your migraine attacks or headache, such as possible triggers, duration, severity, may be helpful during a diagnosis.

The experts also warn against self-medication with analgesics and painkillers to treat headache episodes. Instead, one must contact a specialised neurologist early to avoid headache chronification and medication overuse headache disorders, they added.