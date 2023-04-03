Chronic Loneliness: Not Just A Psychological Phenomenon

It affects the immune system and impacts metabolic regulation.

It is associated with increased mortality risk and a higher vulnerability to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological disorders.

Loneliness is when your need for human connection remains unmet. While it might be looked upon as a social situation but it is more mental in nature. It is different from being alone or in solitude where a person might be by situation or voluntarily isolated from other people. Loneliness can be felt among a group of friends and even among close ones when a person might not feel heard or understood. While loneliness is a psychological condition, it can have a significant impact on one's mental and physical health.

As per upcoming studies, loneliness is associated with increased mortality risk and a higher vulnerability to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological disorders. It is also associated with weakened immune response, inflammation and mental disorders like depression, lower well-being, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, dementia and mild cognitive impairment. As per studies, it also affects the quality of sleep.

Among the elderly, loneliness has been associated with increased rates of hospitalizations, longer stays in hospital and frequent visits to the physician.

Chronic loneliness and its effects

When loneliness extends over a long period, it might be termed as chronic loneliness. For a long period of time, it has been considered a personal limitation or underutilization of social skills. Some studies suggest that it can be other way around as well where certain health conditions like depression and even some physical ailments can make a person feel lonely. The relation between loneliness and health can be bi-directional.

Loneliness has been associated with poor health behaviours and heightened stress response. It affects the immune system and impacts metabolic regulation. It also heightens systematic inflammation that becomes a major cause behind many chronic illnesses like heart diseases. Some studies have even gone to understand the psychological phenomenon as an immune-metabolic syndrome.

As per a report published in an international news media, feelings of chronic loneliness are associated with an increased risk of depression a year later. As per the report, around 41 per cent people in a survey conducted believed that loneliness was something positive.

You may like to read

Physical symptoms that might follow

Loneliness can cause illness and sometimes chronic sickness can make a person lonely. However, the two are connected. As per experts, people suffering from loneliness have compromised immune system. They might find it harder to fight off common infections than others. Lonely people also tend to react to the world's negative events in a stronger way. As per reports, they have a more fearful view of the world. They might be constantly living in a state of chronic stress. Here are few symptoms that might be experienced if the person is lonely-

Reduced energy levels Insomnia Decreased appetite Falling sick frequently Anxiety or restlessness Cravings for physical warmness like hot drinks, baths and blankets.