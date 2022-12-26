Chronic Kidney Disorders: How Fast Does It Take For the Kidney Diseases To Turn Worse After Diagnosis?

Diagnosed with chronic kidney disease? Here's how long it takes for things to get worse.

Kidney diseases can progress rapidly or slowly based on the type of underlying disorder and other medical conditions. To understand the progression of kidney diseases, it is important to first understand some facts about kidney disorders. Today, we have Dr. Ashish Nandwani, Consultant Nephrology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka with us who will help us know how the disease progresses after being diagnosed.

Kidney disorders can affect people of all ages and genders, but they are more prevalent in older people, women, and people with already existing diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases. Symptoms of chronic kidney disease can be minimal at first, which is why many people tend to ignore the common signs and symptoms and delay the treatment. Kidney disorders must not be taken lightly. If they are not treated on time, they can progress to kidney failure causing, muscle weakness, excess fluid formation, complications due to uremia electrolyte disorders, and even death.

Types of Kidney Diseases

There are different types of kidney disorders. Some of them are acute kidney disorders (short-term, due to an injury), or chronic kidney disorders (long-term, can even be lifelong), Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney stones, Glomerulonephritis, Polycystic kidney disease, etc. Many of these disorders share a few common symptoms such as a frequent urge to urinate, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, inability to sleep, fogginess in the brain, loss of appetite, and weakness.

In cases of acute kidney injury, the kidney function deteriorates rapidly in a couple of days or even in hours. Therefore, it is crucial to understand how the disease progresses and what steps can be taken to manage it. Here are some reasons that cause a quick decline in kidney health:

Acute kidney injury: It occurs due to a sudden increase in kidney function due to low blood pressure, infections, toxins, or part of multi-system organ deformation. It is usually reversible if taken care of on time. Chronic kidney disease: It occurs due to irreversible damage to the kidney over a period of time. Diabetes and hypertension are leading causes of chemic kidney disease. The patient may not experience any major symptoms initially as they tend to present at a later stage. Hence, it is important to get checked up at regular intervals. Genetic disease of the kidney: For example- Polycystic kidney disease. Patients with a family history of kidney disease must get regular checkups. Kidney stone disease: If kidney stone diseases are not treated on time, they lead to chronic kidney diseases. Urinary Tract Infections: Recurrent episodes of UTI, especially in females can over the years lead to kidney damage.