Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD): Nephrologist Explains Top Risk Factors Associated With Kidney Damage

They are increasing in incidence and prevalence due to lifestyle changes. For example, a sedentary lifestyle, consumption of junk foods and alcoholic beverages providing empty calories cause metabolic syndrome. The two main contributors to kidney disease are diabetes mellitus and hypertension, which are caused by this. Recently, diets similar to the keto and Atkins diets ( high fat with high protein and low carbohydrate diets) have been of particular concern.

We have Dr Suresh Sankar, A leading nephrologist and Senior vice president of clinical affairs at NephroPlus - India's largest chain of dialysis centres, to tell more about CKD and the risk factors that are directly associated with this chronic health condition.

Do you know enough about your kidneys and their function? Well, some may and some may not. Kidneys play a very important role in keeping your body toxin-free. The human body consists of two kidneys. These two bean-shaped organs cleanse the blood of toxins and transform the waste into urine. Healthy kidneys filter about a half cup of blood every minute, however, the organ is susceptible to a lot of health issues. Some of them may include - kidney stones, and chronic kidney disease.

What Are Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD)?

Chronic kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, involves a gradual loss of kidney function. The condition is manageable till the time it is in its early stages. Advanced chronic kidney disease can cause dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes and wastes to build up in your body. What makes your body home for CKD? Watch the below video to know how you are putting your kidneys at risk of suffering chronic diseases.

Symptoms of Your Kidney Problems

There are several symptoms that can say that your kidneys are not working properly or they are at risk. Take a look at the signs listed below:

Decreased urine output Unexplained swelling in your legs, ankles or feet (primarily due to water retention) Breathing problems Tiredness or extreme fatigue Confusion Nausea Weakness Irregular heartbeat

(Note: We recommend you consult a physician or a dietician before making any changes to your diet and everyday lifestyle.)

