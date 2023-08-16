Screen Now To Save Lives: Detection In Early 30s For Chronic Kidney Disease

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a concern worldwide, and India is no exception. With changing lifestyle patterns, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of screening for CKD, particularly among individuals aged 35 and older. Regular screenings help identify potential risks and underlying conditions, empower patients to make informed decisions about their health and enable doctors to carefully determine the course of treatment for timely and successful outcomes. Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad P, Consultant, Nephrology, Narayana Health City Bangalore, shares two essential points to consider for Healthy Kidney:
Chronic kidney disease is the progressive and irreversible decline in kidney function over time. It often develops silently, without noticeable symptoms until the advanced stages. Left undiagnosed and untreated, CKD can lead to complications like kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, and premature death. Early detection through screening plays a pivotal role in mitigating these risks.
India currently grapples with a significant burden of CKD. The prevalence of CKD in India ranges from 6% to a concerning 17%, depending on the region and population. Disturbingly, this burden is increasingly affecting younger individuals due to lifestyle factors such as sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and obesity. The early onset of CKD necessitates the implementation of proactive screening measures.
Screening for chronic kidney disease is a life-saving strategy that can substantially impact public health in India. The rising prevalence of CKD, especially among the younger population, calls for urgent action. By implementing comprehensive screening programs targeting individuals aged 35 and older, we can detect CKD early, initiate timely interventions, and save lives.
