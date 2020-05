As parents, you want to do your best to keep your little one healthy. However, keeping your kid’s kidneys healthy doesn’t feature in your priority list when it comes to caring for your child. You are probably more worried about nutrition and developmental milestones which are extremely crucial for sure. But kidney problems are not uncommon in children. Moreover, unlike heart, lung and liver diseases, kidney problems do not cause symptoms until nearly 80% of the function is lost. Hence, the diagnosis is often made late. So, you, as a parent, need to be more cautious this aspect of your child’s health. There could be multiple triggers behind kidney diseases in kids. Some of them include birth defects, hereditary diseases, infection, urine blockage or reflux. Also Read - Symptoms of food allergies in kids and how to deal with it

Symptoms

Painful urination

Red/brown coloured urine

Poor stream of urine

Passing urine less than 4 times a day

Passing urine more than 12 times a day

Edema around the eyes

Disturbed growth or bone deformities

Excessive thirst

Types of kidney diseases

Urinary tract malformation, present since birth

Kidney stones

Glomerulonephritis

Nephrotic syndrome

Urinary tract infection

Acute renal failure

Chronic renal disease which can lead to renal disease

Diagnosis

For diagnosis and assessing the severity of kidney diseases, some investigations should be done.

Urine examination gives a lot of information such as the presence of proteins, RBCs, WBCs and crystals.

Urine culture should be done in case of suspected urinary tract infection.

BUN and creatinine levels increase when the kidney is not functioning properly. Other blood tests such as electrolytes, hemoglobin, blood gases are sometimes required.

Sonography is a very useful test in kidney diseases. It gives a lot of information such as the size of kidneys, congenital malformation (single kidney/polycystic kidney), hydronephrosis (swelling of the kidney), any blocks in the urinary tract, kidney stones, and kidney tumors.

Tests such as renal scans and kidney biopsy are rarely required.

Treatment

Treatment of kidney diseases depends on the individual disease. Antibiotics are given for 10 14 days in urinary tract infections. Prednisolone (steroid) is used in nephrotic syndrome. Some malformations may require surgical correction.

In adults, when the kidney fails, dialysis is done and sometimes kidney transplantation is the only cure. Similar treatments are also available for children. Dialysis is of 2 types: Peritoneal dialysis (preferred in children) and hemodialysis. Due to kidney failure, harmful substances such as urea, creatinine, potassium, phosphorus and excess water accumulate in the body. These are removed by dialysis. Dialysis does not cure the underlying kidney disease. Here s everything you need to know about kidney dialysis.

Kidney transplantation for children is available in India for End Stage Renal Disease. In kidney transplantation, normal kidney of a donor is fitted in place of the diseased kidney of the patient surgically. The donor can be alive or brain dead. For transplantation, appropriate permissions need to be taken and legal procedures to be followed. (Read: Kidney dialysis in India)

Prevention

The treatment of kidney failure is very difficult, painful as well as expensive. Hence we should take utmost. Here are 5 foods that can help prevent kidney diseases. You can also check these tips to prevent kidney problems and diseases.

Whom to consult

Kidney doctors for kids are called paediatric nephrologists who can be consulted for urinary complaints or kidney diseases. If kidney problem persists for more than 3 months, blood creatinine level is high or kidneys are abnormal on sonography, then a paediatric nephrologist should be consulted.

There are some associations working for children with kidney diseases. Kidney foundation for children is one such organization with a mission to facilitate the delivery of kidney care so that every child with kidney disease should get the right care at the right time and in the right manner.

