Chronic Kidney Disease: These 5 High-Risk Groups Are Most Vulnerable Of Kidney Failure, Say Experts

VERIFIED

Chronic Kidney Disease: These 5 High-Risk Groups Are Most Vulnerable, Say Experts

Chronic kidney disease is a silent epidemic affecting millions globally, and especially in India with the staggering rise in kidney disease burden among marginalized communities. It's crucial for individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms early in high-risk patients like diabetes and support them in making lifestyle changes.

Chronic Kidney Diseases is a complicated but common terminology in the world of health. In layman's terms, it also refers to kidney failure. The disease is called chronic kidney disease when the organ is suffering a gradual loss of normal function or in very simple terms, it is failing. This is a very dangerous stage and is very hard to come back from. Doctors say that chronic kidney disease is a silent killer and rightly so. The symptoms are almost silent throughout the stages and may only show up when it has advanced. At this stage, only transplant or dialysis can save the person, according to doctors. But, what can you do to ensure that it does not reach that stage? Read on to find out what experts say.

Here's What An Expert Said About Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease is a silent epidemic affecting millions globally, and especially in India with the staggering rise in kidney disease burden among marginalized communities. It's crucial for individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms early in high-risk patients like diabetes and support them in making lifestyle changes." explains Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, Immediate past President, Indian Society of Nephrology and Principal Director of Nephrology at Fortis Escorts, Delhi.

Dr. Gulati further emphasizes, "Underserved populations often face barriers in accessing timely screenings, leading to late-stage diagnoses. Early detection and intervention are paramount in preventing the progression of kidney disease and improving outcomes."

Who Are The At-Risk Groups Of CKD?

To get the right facts about chronic kidney disease and who all are at high-risk, TheHealthsite.com reached out to Dr. Anil Bhansali, Medical Director at Gini Health, Endocrinologist and Professor and erstwhile Head, Department of Endocrinology at PGIMER Chandigarh and Dr. Gulati:

People with a history of kidney diseases and chronic kidney problem in their family. Men and women above the age of 40 are automatically at higher risk than younger people. People with high blood pressure. People with severe heart diseases or even minor heart issues. People with high cholesterol levels. People who are overweight or are suffering from obesity.

How Can These People Prevent CKD?

The first step is to conduct regular health screenings. There are few tests that they can regularly conduct. Dr. Gulati and Dr. Bhansali recommend that they do it at least once a year or if they notice any subtle symptoms: