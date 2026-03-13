Chronic Kidney Disease: How diabetes and high blood pressure slowly damage your kidneys

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is fast becoming a serious health concern in India. What makes this worrying are two common health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure that often go unattended for years. According to a recent study, nearly one in ten Indian adults shows signs of reduced kidney function, with diabetes and hypertension emerging as the leading causes.

How Diabetes Affects Your Kidneys' Filtering System?

According to Dr Shyam Bihari Bansal, Vice Chairman, Nephrology, Kidney Transplant, Renal Care, Medanta, Gurugram, "Diabetes occurs when your body has trouble managing the sugar in your blood, leading to consistently high sugar levels. Over time, too much sugar in your blood starts to damage the tiny blood vessels and filters inside your kidneys. These tiny filters are responsible for cleaning your blood, getting rid of waste and extra water."

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is when the force of your blood against the walls of your arteries is too high. This puts a tremendous amount of pressure on all of your blood vessels, including those that lead to the kidneys.

How High Blood Pressure Damages Kidney Blood Vessels?

The blood vessels in the kidneys can become narrowed, hardened, or weakened from high blood pressure. This will decrease the amount of blood that reaches the kidney tissue, which will deprive the nephrons (filtering units) of the oxygen and nutrients they need to work properly. A decreased amount of blood flow will also decrease the kidneys' filtering ability. In addition, the kidneys may have difficulty filtering the blood to maintain normal blood pressure, which will further contribute to the high blood pressure, creating a vicious cycle that will accelerate the deterioration of the kidneys.

Why Kidney Damage Often Goes Unnoticed?

One of the most difficult parts of kidney damage from diabetes and high blood pressure is the fact that there are no warning signs in the early stages. The kidneys have a remarkable ability to keep working even when a large part of their function has been impaired. This means that people may not feel any symptoms until the kidneys are badly damaged.

Lifestyle and Medical Measures to Protect Kidney Health

Strict Control of Blood Sugar: For diabetics, it is essential to keep the blood sugar level in the target range.

Managing Blood Pressure: For people with high blood pressure, it is essential to keep the blood pressure level under control, which may require lifestyle modifications and medications.

Healthy Lifestyle: Following a healthy diet, reducing salt intake, leading an active lifestyle, and staying at a healthy weight are helpful for both conditions.

Avoid Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for kidney disease.

Regular Medical Consultations: Follow your doctor's advice, take all prescribed medications as advised, and follow up regularly with your doctor.

Maintain Adequate Hydration: Drinking enough water helps in the efficient flushing out of wastes by the kidneys.

By understanding the serious link between diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney health, and by taking proactive steps, we can protect our kidneys and work towards a healthier future.