Chronic Kidney Disease: How Can Diabetes Patients Lower Risk Of Developing CKD?

Chronic Kidney Disease: How Can Diabetes Patients Lower Risk Of Developing CKD?

Doctor V Mohan says that Chronic Kidney Disease is a fairly common complication that diabetes patients may face.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a common complication of diabetes, with 1 in 3 diabetic adults developing CKD.[i] Persistent high blood sugar levels that occur in patients of Diabetes can damage kidney blood vessels as diabetes is one of the primary causes of CKD. The risk increases with the duration and poor control of the condition. The prevalence can differ based on factors such as the type of diabetes, an individual's health characteristics, etc. However, Type 2 diabetes is more commonly associated with CKD.

We spoke to Dr. V Mohan, the Chairman of Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), Chennai on Chronic Kidney Disease, it's early signs, detection and important lifestyle changes. Here's what he said:

How can people with diabetes recognize early signs of kidney problems, and why is early detection crucial?

Unfortunately, in the early stages, kidney damage need not present any complications, that is why diabetes is referred to as a silent killer. When signs and symptoms occurred, it is probably already a late stage of the disease. Hence, the only way to detect early kidney disease is to go for regular check-ups to the diabetic clinic and have periodic check-up of the kidney function. Having said that, people with diabetes should be vigilant for signs such as changes in urination patterns, swelling, fatigue, and high blood pressure. However, as stated earlier regular kidney function tests are crucial in helping the slow down or halt the progression of kidney issues and improving overall health outcomes.

Maintaining a monitoring plan and undergoing regular screenings, under the guidance of healthcare professionals, is essential for preserving kidney health in individuals with diabetes.

Are there specific lifestyle changes that individuals with diabetes can adopt to lower their risk of developing CKD?

Individuals with diabetes can reduce CKD risk by adopting a kidney-friendly lifestyle: maintaining a balanced diet, controlling sodium intake, staying hydrated, engaging in regular exercise, managing blood pressure, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption.[ii] These changes significantly reduce the risk of developing CKD and promote overall well-being.

