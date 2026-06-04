Chronic kidney disease could become the 5th leading cause of death by 2040, warns lancet report

A new Lancet report warns chronic kidney disease is rising rapidly worldwide and could become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 4, 2026 5:15 PM IST

Chronic kidney disease (Image AI Generated)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is progressively becoming a significant world health problem and may become a number one killer in the coming years. The latest CKD series on The Lancet will be presented by Dr. M. Ramajothi and Dr. Shveu, stating that CKD will become the fifth leading cause of death in the world by 2040.

These results underscore the increasing problem of kidney disease and the need to become more aware of, detect and access treatment for the disease.

What do the kidneys do?

Kidneys are extremely important organs that perform their functions around the clock to maintain the body's normal function. They aid in filtering out waste and excess fluids from the blood, regulate blood pressure, balance important minerals, and promote the production of bones and blood cells.

Kidney problems can occur insidiously despite its critical role. As kidney function begins to decrease, the body may present no signs or symptoms at all. Chronic kidney disease can be very serious because often it goes undiagnosed until major kidney damage has happened.

Chronic kidney disease (#CKD) affects 788 844 million adults worldwide and is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. A new Series, presented today at #ERA2026, examines what is needed to change this trajectory: https://t.co/HzjajDgEb4@ERAkidneypic.twitter.com/sGyJ88j5lD The Lancet (@TheLancet) June 3, 2026

Millions affected worldwide

The Lancet report says globally, there are as many as 788 million to 844 million adults with chronic kidney disease. That translates to CKD being one of the most prevalent chronic health conditions in the world.

The increasing incidence has been attributed to age distribution, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, unhealthy lifestyles, and other researchers believe. These conditions will one way or another attack the kidneys eventually, bringing about kidney failure or more serious health issues.

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Why early detection matters?

The most difficult part of the fight against chronic kidney disease is that it can be dormant in the early stages without causing any symptoms. Many people may not know that they have kidney disease until it's an advanced stage, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

People rarely notice symptoms like tiredness, if their kidneys have suffered significant damage, until symptoms such as swelling in legs or ankles, changes in urination and problems with concentration appear.

This means that screening is essential, particularly for those with diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions and family history of kidney disease. Blood and urine tests can be performed to detect kidney disease at an early stage and therefore lead to better treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for concerns about kidney health, chronic kidney disease, or any medical condition.