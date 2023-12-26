Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): 7 Effective Tips To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy During Winter

Winter Kidney Pain: How to keep your kidney healthy and happy during the winter. Scroll down for the most effective tips.

Millions of people in India suffer from chronic kidney disease every year. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is intense pain in the lower back or sides. It is common to mistake kidney pain for muscle strain or back pain. Although kidney pain can occur anytime during the year, it can aggravate in colder months, leaving patients in extreme discomfort and sorting for relief.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Nitin Kumar, Consultant Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, highlighted the reasons why kidney pain escalates during the winter months, and what one should do and avoid to manage the condition.

Understanding Kidney Pain During The Winter

Kidneys play an important role in filtering waste products, regulating fluid balance, and maintaining overall bodily health. In cases of kidney pain, the functioning of the kidney also faces problems. The effects of untreated kidney pain vary depending on the cause, but they can lead to problems like kidney scarring, chronic disease, kidney failure, hypertension, and blood poisoning. This pain is increased in winter due to the shrinking of blood vessels, which reduces the flow of blood to the kidneys, leading to frequent pain. The cold winter air is drying, and people tend to become more dehydrated since water intake also decreases. This puts additional strain on the kidneys and worsens the pain. The cold also triggers inflammation, which can further escalate kidney pain.

Dos and Don'ts for Winter Kidney Pain

If you experience CKD pain during the winter, here's what you should do:

Layering up to block continued exposure to cold weather. Drinking water or consuming fluids to maintain the needed water levels. If you have an existing kidney disease, regularly take medicines as prescribed by your doctor. Exercise daily to improve blood circulation and reduce pain. Eat healthy. Include lots of veggies and fresh fruits in your daily diet. Avoid drinking too much coffee, or tea first thing in the morning. Include 15-20 mins of walking in your daily routine.

Avoid these practices that might worsen CKD pain in the winter:

Avoid consuming alcohol and coffee, as these have elements that dehydrate your body, which worsens the case in winter. Refrain from vigorous activities, particularly those involving heavy lifting. Self-medicating is more harmful than taking no medicine. Some painkillers can counteract and end up causing more pain. Ignoring kidney pain can have severe consequences; therefore, consult a nephrologist if you are fighting these symptoms.

Winter doesn't have to be a painful time for CKD patients. By understanding the triggers of winter kidney pain and adhering to your treatment plan, you can manage your symptoms and enjoy the season comfortably. Remember, early consultation with your doctor is key to preventing complications and ensuring optimal kidney health throughout the year. If the pain is severe, persistent, or accompanied by other symptoms like fever or blood in the urine, consult your doctor immediately. In advanced cases, dialysis may be necessary to support kidney function.

