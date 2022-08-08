Chronic Kidney Disease: 7 Indicators That Say Your Kidney Is In Danger

The most important tool to fight off kidney diseases is by catching these signs at the initial stages and then getting help from the doctors to treat them.

Is your kidney in danger? Our body starts giving several indicators as soon as there is something wrong. However, sometimes we fail to understand those signs and thus end up putting the body face the dire consequences. When it comes to the kidneys, the organ that helps the body stay safe from toxin accumulation is prone to many complications. In this article, we look at some of the serious indicators of kidney damage.

Causes of Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease or CKD is a slow and dangerous progressive condition that damages the kidney and leads to its dysfunction. There are several factors that play a role in damaging the kidneys. Some of the most common risk factors associated with this condition are:

Diabetes High blood pressure or hypertension Heart (cardiovascular) disease Excessive smoking Overweight or obesity Family history Abnormal kidney structure

Indicators That Your Kidney Is In Danger

While there are several warning signs that your kidney may give you once there is something wrong with it. However, lack of awareness about these signs helps the disease or the problem in the organ to grow and thus leads to the condition where the organ fails to perform basic activities. Therefore, the most important tool to fight off kidney diseases is by catching these signs at the initial stages and then getting help from the doctors to treat them.

Frequent Urination

The urge to pee every now and then (more than usual) is the most common symptom of kidney problems. In fact, this is the first and foremost sign that indicates urinary tract malfunctioning. Kidney diseases can change your urination pattern - frequent urination during the night, a visible change in the colour of the urine (dark yellow or red), and a constant feeling to pass urine. Some of the other symptoms can also include:

Discomfort or pain during urination Discoloured and foamy urine Stains of blood in the urine

Please note, make sure to never ignore the above-mentioned symptoms. They should be addressed immediately, without any delay.

Swelling

The main function of the kidneys is to flush out the toxins and impurities from the body. When the organ itself is not working properly, these toxins get accumulated inside the body. This leads to the build-up of toxins, excess water & salt in several body tissues, which further causes unexplained swelling in the ankle, legs, hands, face and feet.

Unexplained Loss of Appetite

One of the most common signs of chronic kidney disease is loss of appetite. It is important to note that a persistent loss of appetite is one of the major signs that indicate that your kidneys may be at risk.

Blood In Urine

If you ever notice any red stains in your urine, or blood clots coming out with your urine, make sure to consult a doctor immediately. A sudden change in the colour of your urine (red and dark) is a sign or presence of blood in your pee, which is a critical sign of a kidney problem. The condition is referred to as hematuria.

Extreme Tiredness or Fatigue

When your kidneys are not working properly, your body may feel tired and exhausted all the time. A hindrance in kidney performance can lead to a reduction in the production of red blood cells, which results in anaemia. This decrease in red blood cells directly affects the supply of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, which leads to the failure of cellular metabolism. The sudden change in kidney health thus leads to extreme fatigue, nausea, and tiredness.

Stones Like Formation In Urine

Change in the colour of the urine is a definite symptom of a chronic kidney problem, however, in addition to that if you or your family have a history of renal stone disease or obesity, your kidneys might be at risk.

Sudden Spike In Blood Pressure

Spike in blood pressure can a great threat to your renal health. According to the studies, high blood pressure or hypertension is linked to kidney failure. Therefore, if you notice a sudden spike in your blood pressure, make sure to consult a doctor immediately.