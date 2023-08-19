Chronic Homesickness Can Manifest In Our Body And Mind: Signs You Should Note

Feelings of homesickness may persist for a long time for some people and if this is left unchecked, it may lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.

We all have a very strong emotional connection to our hometown and the people living there. but most of us cannot stay their indefinitely. As we grow up, we move to places in search of good education and jobs. Occasionally, you might be lucky enough to find these opportunities in your hometown itself but in any other circumstance, it is rarely possible. People who live outside of their home can only understand how homesickness feels. The medical definition of it is the distress we feel when we stay away from home and long for the people who we love. This is a very common and normal emotion that we may feel from time to time. The signs and symptoms of homesickness can show up through our emotions and also in our body.

What Happens To Our Body When We Feel Homesick

Experts say that feeling homesick is a good sign because it means that we grew up in a stable and loving environment. When we are away from that, we miss that feeling of warmth. These signs may be fleeting or for some people it may persist for a long time. In the latter case, it may become problematic for their mental health.

Feelings of homesickness may persist for a long time for some people and if this is left unchecked, it may lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression. It can hinder people from being present and enjoy their life. Chronic feeling of homesickness can cause people feeling empty, lonely, feeling unsafe and a desire to return to the space where they feel safe.

When we feel homesick, our brain sends signal of danger, the dorsal vagal nerve responds to it and pulls us into a state of self-protection. But, if we continue to feel like this for a prolonged period of time, the dorsal vagal nerve may shutdown. This happens because our nervous system gets overwhelmed and might cause us to get stuck in freeze mode. Because of this, we may experience emotions like apathetic, num, unmotivated an disconnected from reality.

Signs And Symptoms Of Chronic Homesickness

The feeling of homesickness can show up in our behaviour, our mental state and also can manifests in bodily symptoms. Some of the main signs and symptoms are internal jitteriness, rapid heart rate, difficulty falling or staying asleep, headaches or "mind fog," and unrelenting chest pain. These symptoms are similar to what people experience when they are grieving or dealing with an unimaginable loss.

Homesickness can also cause paresthesias. This is defined as abnormal sensations that can cause numbness or tingling in your toes or fingers and even around your lips. Experts say that it may be caused by hyperventilation over-breathing.

