Are you constantly tired for no apparent reason? You may not have any underlying illnesses nor do you do any backbreaking work. But still you feel tired throughout the day. You may be suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome. There may be many reasons for this including a viral infection, hormonal imbalance, a weak immune system, psychological stress or it may even be due to a combination of factors. Most doctors will try to find the underlying cause of this condition and, in most cases, treat the symptoms. While, at times, it may indicate an underlying problem which needs medical treatment, sometimes, it may also be due to lifestyle factors. In this case, you can try and deal with this condition naturally. Here are a few home remedies for chronic fatigue syndrome.

Try peppermint essential oil

Essential oils can work wonders when you need a quick pick-me-up. Peppermint oil is the best for this purpose. Just put two drops on a tissue, hold it to your nose and breathe in deeply. Alternatively, you can also add a few drops to your bath water and soak in it. You will feel your fatigue draining out of you and come out of your bath rejuvenated.

Put your feet up

There is nothing like putting your feet up if you are extremely tired. Just sit on your favourite couch and put your feet up on a stool or a chair. You can also lie down on bed and use two pillows to prop your feet up. The level of your feet must be above you're the level of your head. This will allow the blood to flow to your head and it will refresh you.

Take care of your diet

A well-balanced, nutritious meal is the best way to beat chronic fatigue syndrome. Have a lot of fruits and veggies. Eat whole wheat and high-fibre foods. Start your day with a hearty breakfast. This will keep you going for the rest of the day. Try not to overeat as too much food in your belly can pull you down. Limit your food intake to 300 calories to maintain your blood sugar levels and keep your energy levels up. Have less of fatty foods and load up on leafy greens. Spinach is a great choice if you are feeling drained. It is rich in potassium and B vitamins and can give you an instant energy boost.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration can make you tired and listless. Have at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day to fight feelings of tiredness. Avoid caffeinated drinks and alcohol. These beverages can give you an energy boost but what follows in an energy crash. Water is the best drink to fight chronic fatigue syndrome.

Exercise regularly

If you are tired all the tired, it may not be easy to bring yourself to exercise. But you need to get in at least 30 minutes of exercise every day to fight this condition. You don’t have to visit the gym for this. Just a walk around the block is enough to invigorate you. Yoga and tai chi are other options that you may consider for an energy boost. Deeps breathes and stretching will also get you going.

Sleep well

Sleep is important for overall well-being. Try and get at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night. If you feel very tired during the day, it is okay to take a short nap to keep you going. Listen to your body and rest accordingly. Sleep will refresh and rejuvenate you.