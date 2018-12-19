Do you feel sleepy or tired all the time? If yes then you must be suffering from Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is a complex disorder characterised by excessive or fatigue that is not improved by bed rest and may be worsened by mental or physical activity. According to a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine women are 2 to 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with CFS than men as gender plays an important role in this condition. It is commonly seen among people in their 40s or 50s. Affected persons are not able to exercise