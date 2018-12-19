Do you feel sleepy or tired all the time? If yes, then you must be suffering from Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is a complex disorder characterised by excessive or fatigue that is not improved by bed rest and may be worsened by mental or physical activity. According to a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, women are 2 to 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with CFS than men, as gender plays an important role in this condition. It is commonly seen among people in their 40s or 50s. Affected persons are not able to exercise or work as much as they were capable of, before the onset of the illness. They experience a loss in their level of activity and their memory, concentration and sleep may also be impaired. Today, on the occasion of World Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day, let us see what this condition is all about. Also Read - Do Not Ignore Sudden Fatigue and Exhaustion, It’s a Symptom of COVID-19

What are the causes of CFS?

The cause of the illness isn't well understood. It may be due to viral infection, immunological or endocrinological problems, toxins, stress or a combination of these.

Symptoms to watch out for

The symptoms of CFS include headache, sore throat, excessive fatigue, joint and muscle pain, swollen neck glands, appetite disturbance, mental fogginess, and stomach problems. Sleep patterns are likely to be disturbed and sometimes hypotensive (lowering the blood pressure) reactions leading to fainting may occur. Affected persons may become prone to hyperventilation under stress and may develop new allergies. However, the severity of symptoms may differ from patient to patient and can also vary over time for the same patient. Symptoms are likely to increase with stress.

How can it be diagnosed?

A complete physical examination of the patient and a detailed medical history is required. To help identify other possible causes of the symptoms and physical findings certain laboratory tests of the blood and urine may also be needed. Other tests like alkaline phosphatase, complete blood count, creatinine, blood urea nitrogen test, thyroid stimulating hormone test and ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) may also be done to exclude other diagnoses.

The line of treatment

The best way to overcome chronic fatigue syndrome is through symptom control. A strong correlation exists between the progress of the disease and stress. Therefore, adequate rest may yield favourable results. Yoga, meditation or relaxation techniques can help, as stress reduction is important. Depending upon the tolerance level of the person, moderate exercises may also be suggested. The intake of caffeine, alcohol, fats and sugar should be reduced and if there is a nutritional deficiency, supplements are prescribed. Avoiding foods that can trigger allergies can be appropriate. Oral drugs may be suggested to induce relaxation or improve sleep while massage therapy may help reduce pain.Be it high or low, blood pressure needs to be monitored and regulated. Tonics such as ginseng and ashwagandha may be worth trying to reduce the symptoms of CFS.