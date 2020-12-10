When you’re dehydrated, not just your body is losing water but also electrolytes, such as salt and potassium.

Dehydration is the deficiency of fluid in your body which occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. Feeling thirsty is the most obvious sign that you’re dehydrated and that your body doesn’t have enough fluid to function properly. Loss of fluid can be caused by too much sweating due to heat or overexertion, vomiting, diarrhea, or urinating frequently. Certain health conditions, including diabetes, may also make you more prone to dehydration. Most people are prone to acute dehydration, which can be resolved by resting and drinking water. But sometimes dehydration recurs for longer periods, regardless of how much you’re drinking. This condition is called chronic dehydration, and simply drinking more water won’t help. Sometimes it requires prompt medical attention. Also Read - This is what happens to your body when you fast for 24 hours

Untreated chronic dehydration can lead to other health conditions like high blood pressure, urinary tract infections, intestinal failure, dementia and kidney stones. When you’re extremely dehydrated — which the WHO defines as losing over 10 percent of your body weight in fluid — it can lead to fatal complications like seizures, cardiac arrhythmia, or hypovolemic shock. Also Read - 6 unusual signs of dehydration you did not know about

Signs and symptoms of chronic dehydration

Thirst, fatigue, dizziness, dark-coloured urine or constipation are the signs and symptoms of mild dehydration. Also Read - 10 health risks of dehydration

With chronic dehydration, you may experience some of the above symptoms or you may not even feel that you’re low on fluid. This is because your body has become less sensitive to water intake and is trying function without enough water.

Chronic dehydration can also cause dry or flaky skin, constant fatigue, muscle weakness, and frequent headaches. Over time, it can lead to concentrated blood volume, abnormal electrolyte levels, and reduced kidney function.

Living in warmer climates, working outdoors, having only sporadic access to water, and frequent diarrhea due to certain digestive tract conditions are identified as most common risk factors for developing chronic dehydration.

How to treat dehydration at home

When you’re dehydrated, not just your body is losing water but also electrolytes, such as salt and potassium. So, when you have chronic dehydration, drinking plain water may not be enough to restore your body’s electrolyte balance. You need drinks with added electrolytes. Also, drinking small quantities of fluid more often may be more helpful than drinking a high volume of liquid at once.

A homemade oral rehydration solution (ORS) may be a quick way to restore the lost fluids and minerals in the body. To make it, add ½ teaspoon of salt and 6 teaspoons of sugar (or brown sugar) to 4 cups of drinking water. Mix thoroughly until the salt and sugar dissolve completely. Drink this solution several times a day until you recover completely.

You can also have a cup of plain yogurt, which is a good source of electrolytes, a few times daily. It is very effective for dehydration caused by diarrhea or vomiting as it is soothing to the stomach and easily digested.

Increase your intake of water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cantaloupe, grapefruit, oranges, strawberries, cucumber, grapes, papaya, celery, lettuce, radishes, spinach, zucchini, and tomatoes. These foods also contain hydrating salts, minerals, and sugars.

Eating bananas can help restore the lost potassium. Coconut water has high electrolyte content which makes it an extremely hydrating drink.

But it is recommended that you should seek medical help for severe dehydration. Because in severe cases of chronic dehydration, you may need to be admitted to the hospital to have fluids delivered directly into your bloodstream until the condition improves.