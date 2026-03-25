Chronic Back Pain: Is your kidney calling out for help? 5 signs your renal health is in complete danger

Are your kidneys working fine, or have they stopped working? From chronic back pain to frequent urination, scroll down to know the top 5 often ignored signs of kidney damage that shows up in the body.

Chronic Back Pain: Is your kidney calling out for help? 5 signs your renal health is in complete danger

Kidney disease has become of the major causes of concern in the modern world. As per the recent data 40-60% of people in their 20s and 30s are suffering from chronic Kidney diseases. While lifestyle factors are the major contributors, experts have also indicated towards ignoring potential warning symptoms. "Sometimes diseases are loid enough from day 1, but we fail to understand the body's cry," said Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan, Senior Consultant - Urology Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar.

In this article, we will take a close look at some of the most common, yet ignored signs of kidney damage and understand from the experts how these can be managed at home without letting it becomes a major chronic health issue.

Kidney Damage Symptoms: 5 Signs Your Renal Health Is In Danger

Although, some people say kidney damage is silent and slow, experts say that the body never fails to send clear signs when the organ is not functioning. If you are also not sure about kidney disease and the signs the body may show up, make sure to read this article till the end.

Chronic Back Pain (Lower Back)

If you are dealing with persistent lower back pain that doesn't go away, make sure to not ignore it for a long, and get yourself checked by a doctor immediately. A chronic lower back pain is often the first sign that the body shows up when the kidneys are not functioning. Although kidney damage is not what this sign indicates but it clearly shows up when the renal health is in danger. Some of the kidney diseases that can cause a chronic back pain are - kidney stones, kidney infection, swelling , etc.

Swelling In The Ankles And Feet

An unusual swelling in the ankle and the feet is also a sign that the body sends when the kidneys are not functioning well. This primarily happens due to the fact that when kidneys stop working, the body tends to accumulate the fluid (that is usually flushed out via urine with the help of the kidneys). Excessive fluid buildup causes swelling in ankles, feet and hands.

Excessive Tiredness and Fatigue

Tiredness and fatigued doesn't always indicate towards heart health issues, sometimes it can also be due to kidney disease. Yes, you read that right! Reduced kidney function can lead to anemia or metabolic waste buildup, causing constant tiredness and fatigued.

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Foamy or Frothy Urine

A very common, yet often ignored signs of kidney disease is changes in the texture of the urine. Understand that kidneys functioning optimally is important for the body to function well (it helps in removing toxins from the system). When excess toxins accumulate in the system, they can cause your urine to look frothy and foamy.

Apart from foamy urine, the individual dealing with kidney disease will also keep getting urge to pee, in medical terms, this is called 'frequent urination'.

Nausea And Vomiting

Another often ignored warning signs of kidney disease is the urge to vomit and nauseousness. According to the experts, in early stages of chronic kidney disease, one is expected to suffer from constant urge to vomit. The urge to eat and drink also reduce due to damaged kidney, within the body.

Therefore, if you have spotted any of the above signs and symptoms, make sure to get yourself checked and take the control of your health before it's too late!

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