Christmas Miracle: 10-Year-Old Iraqi Girl’s Triumph Over Ovarian Cancer

VERIFIED

The patient, along with her parents, visited Sanar International Hospitals in India for further treatment.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, this is a heart-warming tale of courage and hope and the ultimate triumph of a 10 year old girl suffering from ovarian cancer.

This is the story of a 10-year-old girl, Zainab, from Iraq, who was suffering from pain in the abdomen, abdominal distension, and difficulty in eating for past one month or so. She also experienced early satiety (a feeling of fullness) after meals. The parents were worried, seeing their child in an agitated condition and not eating properly. They consulted a local doctor in Iraq and some tests were conducted, such as blood examinations and ultrasonography, which revealed a mass in her ovary. Further tests were performed, and Zainab was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She underwent surgical treatment in Iraq, where the cancerous ovary was removed. The doctors also recommended chemotherapy, but her family refused. Later, the patient developed recurrence of symptoms like abdominal pain and distention.

They came to India and visited a hospital with these complaints. She was re-evaluated with blood tests, imaging tests and biopsy, which revealed she was suffering from Recurrent Germ Cell Tumour of Ovary. She received 4 cycles of Chemotherapy, however, the tumour still persisted.

Journey of hope

The patient, along with her parents, visited Sanar International Hospitals in India for further treatment and consulted Dr. Archit Pandit, Director & Head of Department, Surgical Oncology.

TRENDING NOW

A PET scan was done, which showed a larger left ovarian mass and a surgery was planned to remove it. The tumour was bigger and more complex due to re-surgery.

She was operated on in the first week of December.

Intraoperatively, the doctors saw the left ovary and a large ovarian mass involving the colon with deposits on the intestines, uterus and the kidneys.

The mass and deposits were found to be cancerous. Excision of the ovarian mass was done.

The colon was freed, and the cancerous deposits were removed successfully.

The pelvic lymph nodes and the abdominal fat layer called the Omentum were also removed.

Navigating the challenges

Sharing his insights on this challenging case, Dr. Archit Pandit said, "Navigating the intricacies of treating young patients, especially children, adds a layer of complexity, particularly when fertility concerns are paramount." It was a complex case with a lot of challenges. The patient had already undergone a prior surgery in Iraq, where her left ovary was removed. "When she came to us, we discovered not only the presence of the left ovary but also a larger ovarian mass," said Dr Pandit.

Undertaking a re-surgery brought its own complexities the intestines, large intestines, uterus, and kidneys were all entangled due to the previous procedure. Dr Pandit further added that the first challenge was to untangle the organs and eventually safeguard the right ovary and the uterus. Preserving the child's fertility became a crucial aspect of the mission.

Post operative care

According to Dr Pandit, in spite of all the challenges, the surgery was successful and the patient was soon on her journey to recovery. She was started on a diet on the second day and discharged on the fourth day without any symptoms. Dr Pandit further added, "In the realm of ovarian cancer, where preserving fertility is a delicate task, we take pride in having achieved that for Zainab."

You may like to read

In Conclusion

This is indeed a case where hope prevailed despite setbacks. The team of doctors treating this young patient has given a new life and a hopeful future to both the patient and her family. This can indeed be called a Christmas Miracle.