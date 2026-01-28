Chrissy Teigen Marks 52 Days Sober, Says She Has 'No Desire To Turn Back': What Doctors Say About Alcohol Risks

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media and wrote in a lengthy post that it's been 52 days since her last drink on January 27. Understanding how alcohol misuse can affect your health.

Chrissy Teigen Marks 52 Days Sober: After having several relapses from alcohol, Chrissy Teigen, 40, gets candid about how her slip-up with sobriety occurred and thanks Bravo's Summer House star Carl Radke for being a part of her new journey to sobriety. The model and television personality recently took to social media and wrote in a lengthy post that it's been 52 days since her last drink on January 27.

Chrissy Teigen Alcohol Addiction

The 40-year-old, who previously quit alcohol in 2021, began the post by thanking Carl Radke, she wrote, "I am grateful to Carl Radke. Not just all the years on Bravo he has blessed us with, but because of his honesty and openness around his own journey with sobriety."

Chrissy Teigan details in the post shared on Instagram that she promised to drink in a "mindful" way, but soon it became the kind of drinking she was too familiar with.

"As you know, I've had my own. After being sober for a little over a year, I went back to drinking. I promised myself it would be in a "mindful" way. I wanted to be able to have a glass of wine on a date night with my husband. To be able to toast on birthdays. How lucky I am to have the life I have I want to enjoy it! And I think that was my first problem. Tying drinking to reward or like some sort of life prize. Soon it became the kind of drinking I'm all too familiar with," the mother of four pens down. "Quiet moments at home were for wine. The time went from 6pm, to 5, to 4, to aw hell, it's lunch, why not. When it got to 11am, I was like, oh fuck, here we go again."

What Motivated Chrissy Teigen To Give Up Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen revealed that the same week she began talking to Radke about sobriety, she quit drinking again. The 40-year-old wrote, "Within the same week of talking to Carl, I stopped drinking again. I had been in talks for Star Search and knew that if I were given the incredible chance to be on the show, there was absolutely no fucking way I'd do it with alcohol in my dressing room."

The Star Search judge also elaborates on the difference between the first time going sober and this time. "I think the biggest difference between now and the first time is that there's no pomp around it. The first time I put my foot down, it was EXCITING. The momentum was fun and kept me going on the right track," she continued.

You may like to read

"The second time I dunno. I dunno if everyone around you kind of loses faith or if you do yourself, or a mix of both. Or maybe no one wants to get too excited. Like an old boyfriend you talked so much shit about to your friends, then you get back together with them and everyone just stops caring because who knowwwwws what's gonna happen next." Following the overwhelming phase, Chrissy Teigen said that she's 52 days sober with no intentions to look back. In her words, "But I'm 52 days sober again with no desire to turn back."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Risks Of Alcohol Misuse

Long-term alcohol abuse can take a toll on your body's organs, including the brain, nervous system, heart, liver and pancreas. According to the National Health Service (NHS), overconsumption of alcohol can also increase blood pressure and blood cholesterol, both of which are risk factors for heart attacks and strokes. It also notes that long-term alcohol misuse can weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to serious infections.