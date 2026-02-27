Chris Bosh Reveals Near Death Health Emergency: NBA Star Says He’s Lucky To Be Alive After Waking Up Covered In Blood

Chris Bosh Health News: NBA great Chris Bosh revealed a scary personal health incident, saying woke up in a pool of his own blood after blacking out before a date night with his wife.

Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh Health Updates: Former NBA star Chris Bosh has recently opened up about a scary health incident that left him in a pool of blood. The Hall of Famer revealed that he blacked out just before heading out for a date night with his wife and later woke up covered in his own blood. "I blacked out. I didn't see my life flash before my eyes. There wasn't fear or a flood of thoughts. There was only confusion. Everything happened so fast," Bosh recalled, describing the frightening moment.

So what exactly happened to the NBA star? The 11-time All-Star posted a video on his Instagram account, saying he continues to recover from a serious medical emergency that began with a numbing sensation down his left leg.

Speaking in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 25, Bosh, 41 who has a history of experiencing blood clot problems didn't go into specifics about his health, instead urging others to not wait to "take action" and do the things they want to do in life. The former Miami Heat star shared, "So I woke up covered in my own blood," adding, "It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning, I didn't have any time to prepare for it."

Bosh who retired from playing professional basketball in 2019 due to health concerns said he'd been getting ready for a date night with his wife, Adrienne Williams Bosh, when the next thing he knew he was "on the ground."

Bosh has a history with blood clots, which led him to cut his NBA career short.

Chris Bosh Diagnosed With Blood Clots: How Scary Is The Condition?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat player's career spanned from 2003 through 2017 before he officially retired in 2019 due to health concerns.

According to the Centers for Diseases And Control (CDC), blood clots form when blood thickens and clumps together, often in the legs (deep vein thrombosis) or lungs (pulmonary embolism). While clotting is essential to stop bleeding, abnormal clots can block blood flow to vital organs.

"Symptoms may include swelling, chest pain, breathlessness, or sudden collapse. In severe cases, untreated clots can be fatal. The condition can be triggered by prolonged immobility, injury, surgery, or genetic factors. Early diagnosis, blood thinners, and lifestyle changes significantly reduce risks and improve survival outcomes" - CDC.

