A high blood sugar level leads to diabetes. This happens when your pancreas does not produce enough insulin or if your body is not able to use the insulin properly. This condition can lead to many health complications like kidney disorders, nerve damage and vision loss among others. But the good news is that, diabetes can be easily managed if you take care to live a healthy life. Besides regular exercise, the right diabetic diet goes a long way in controlling this condition.

Most diabetic people are okay when it comes to meals. They don’t have any problems adhering to a diabetic diet. The trouble starts when those hunger pangs strike at odd hours and in between meals. This is when most people reach for unhealthy snacks that can send sugar levels spiking. This is dangerous because it is essential to avoid any spike in blood sugar levels to avoid health complications. The right diabetic snacks will help you to not only control your sugar levels but also prevent the development of complications.

You must try to add protein, fibre and complex carbs in your snacks. Be sure to always avoid processed carbohydrates and sugars. And, always stay away from sodas and carbonated beverages. Avoid energy bars and processed foods. Let us take a look at a few healthy snacks that you can add in your diet if you are a diabetic.

High protein diabetic snacks

If you are diabetic, you must have a lot of proteins. It will keep you full for longer. But first know what protein you can add to your diabetic snack. Have a lot of nuts and seeds, legumes and soy products. Low-fat dairy and yogurt are also good options. Munch on roasted chickpeas and snack on kidney beans. Have a tofu salad. Berries and apples can satisfy your sugar craving and nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios will keep you full. Make a fruit salad with cottage cheese and fresh seasonal fruits. These are all healthy and delicious snack options that also give you a protein punch. But please be aware that your protein intake must not exceed 10–35 per cent of your daily calorie intake.

High fibre diabetic snacks

Fibre is a must for diabetic patients. It improves insulin resistance and lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes. So, a diabetic snack may include lots of fresh vegetables and fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, whole grains and whole oats. These are all rich in fibre. Make a delicious smoothie for yourself with fruits and vegetable. You can also throw in a handful of oats for that extra punch. Munch on carrots and have oats with berries and bananas. Eat sweet potatoes if you have a sweet tooth. Oranges and mangoes will satisfy your sugar craving too.

Snacks that contain healthy fats

Snack on foods that contain good fats. Have a whole grain bread sandwich of oily fish like salmon and sardines. Have avocados and olives, flaxseeds, chia seeds, almonds, pistachios and walnuts. All these contain fats that are beneficial for you.