Cholesterol Test: When And How Should You Get Cholesterol Checked?
Getting your cholesterol levels checked is an important part of staying healthy. High cholesterol increases your risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death worldwide. Knowing your cholesterol status can help you stay in control of your health. Learn about cholesterol screening and why it is important. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is essential to our body for making hormones, digest fats, and is needed also for the synthesis of nerve tissues.Your body makes all the cholesterol it needs, but you can also get cholesterol from eating certain foods, such as egg yolks and fatty meats. Having high blood cholesterol leads to plaque build-up in the arteries, putting you at risk for heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol doesn't have symptoms, which makes it even more important to screen and check one's cholesterol levels. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Samanjoy Mukherjee, Consultant - Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Science, on the topic. Here's what the doctor wants you to know about the condition and when should one get checked for cholesterol to avert the complications.
At What Age Should One Get Screened For Cholesterol Levels?
About 20% of adolescents have unhealthy cholesterol levels in the US and nearly 93 million adults above the age of 20. With urbanization and change in lifestyle, we are observing a similar trend in the Indian population as well. Since high cholesterol levels do not have any symptoms, one cannot know until it manifests as an atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in the form of a heart attack or stroke.
Cholesterol should be checked early in life based on cardiovascular risk and that includes children, adolescents, and young adults.