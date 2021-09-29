Cholesterol Test: When And How Should You Get Cholesterol Checked?

Dr Samanjoy Mukherjee, Consultant - Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Science

Getting your cholesterol levels checked is an important part of staying healthy. High cholesterol increases your risk for heart disease and stroke, two leading causes of death worldwide. Knowing your cholesterol status can help you stay in control of your health. Learn about cholesterol screening and why it is important. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is essential to our body for making hormones, digest fats, and is needed also for the synthesis of nerve tissues.Your body makes all the cholesterol it needs, but you can also get cholesterol from eating certain foods, such as egg yolks and fatty meats. Having high blood cholesterol leads to plaque build-up in the arteries, putting you at risk for heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol doesn't have symptoms, which makes it even more important to screen and check one's cholesterol levels. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Samanjoy Mukherjee, Consultant - Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Science, on the topic. Here's what the doctor wants you to know about the condition and when should one get checked for cholesterol to avert the complications.

At What Age Should One Get Screened For Cholesterol Levels?

About 20% of adolescents have unhealthy cholesterol levels in the US and nearly 93 million adults above the age of 20. With urbanization and change in lifestyle, we are observing a similar trend in the Indian population as well. Since high cholesterol levels do not have any symptoms, one cannot know until it manifests as an atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in the form of a heart attack or stroke.

Cholesterol should be checked early in life based on cardiovascular risk and that includes children, adolescents, and young adults.

Cholesterol Testing Should Be Done

Every 5 years for people aged 20 or older who are at low risk for cardiovascular disease

More frequently that is annually or half-yearly for people with cardiovascular disease or its risk factors.

The current guidelines recommend that cholesterol management be based on a person's lifetime cardiovascular risk.

Risk Factors For High Blood Cholesterol

Lifestyle, some health conditions, and family history can raise the risk of having high cholesterol.

Family History of Heart Disease or High Blood Cholesterol

An individual has more chances of having high cholesterol if others in the family have it either genetically or due to similar lifestyle and food habits.

There is a genetic condition called Familial Hypercholesterolemia which can cause high levels of unhealthy cholesterol the Low - Density Cholesterol (LDL) from a young age.

Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus raises bad cholesterol and lowers good cholesterol (HDL) raising the risk for heart disease and stroke.

Male Sex

Men tend to have higher levels of LDL and lower HDL than women but after 55 ( Post Menopause) the levels become similar.

Older Age

The body's capacity to clear cholesterol decreases with age.

Overweight And Obesity

Excess weight, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of physical activity can lead to low HDL and raised Triglycerides and LDL which attributes to a high risk of cardiovascular diseases.

A cholesterol test is a simple blood test and one has to be fasting for 10-12 hours. Only drinking water is permitted.

Total Cholesterol less then 200 mg/dl

LDL Cholesterol less than 100 mg/dl

HDL Cholesterol above 40 mg/dl

Triglycerides 150 mg/dl

These are desired levels for the general public, but the targets change based on the ASCVD risk factors for primary and secondary prevention.