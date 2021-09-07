Cholesterol Diet: Green Tea And 9 Other Drinks To Keep Cholesterol Level In Check

Suffering from high Cholesterol? Here are the top 9 drinks to keep Cholesterol level under check.

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like molecule found in all of your body's cells and required by the body for the production of hormones, vitamin D, and chemicals that aid digestion. The body produces all of the cholesterol that it requires. It can also be found in animal-based foods including egg yolks, meat, and cheese. If you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it can form plaque and in combination with other molecules in your blood. The accumulation of plaque in the arteries is known as Atherosclerosis. It can cause coronary artery disease, in which the coronary arteries constrict or become completely clogged. The disease is also known as a 'silent killer' since a patient suffering from Cholesterol doesn't pop up any warning symptoms. We spoke to Dr Ashish Rani Consultant- Nutrition & Dietetics, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi to understand more about this condition and various dietary ways to manage it.

What Are HDL, LDL, and VLDL?

Lipoproteins like HDL, LDL, and VLDL are made up of fats and proteins. To flow through the bloodstream, the lipids must be connected to the proteins. Lipoproteins are used for a variety of purposes-

HDL (High-density lipoprotein)

Transports cholesterol from other body parts back to the liver, it is known as good cholesterol. The cholesterol is then removed from the body by the liver.

LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein)

LDL is an acronym for low-density lipoprotein. Because a high LDL level causes plaque to build up in your arteries, it's commonly referred to as "bad" cholesterol.

VLDL (Very low-density lipoprotein )

VLDL is also referred to as "bad" cholesterol since it leads to the formation of plaque in the arteries. However, VLDL and LDL are not the same; VLDL primarily transports triglycerides while LDL primarily transports cholesterol.

9 Amazing Drinks To Keep Cholesterol Under Control

Some of the best drinks that can help maintain normal cholesterol levels are-

Basil Seeds Drink

Basil seeds are rich in soluble fibre and pectin which improves cholesterol. Pectin can lower blood cholesterol by preventing cholesterol absorption in the gut. Studies suggest that people who consumed 30 grams of basil seeds every day for a month had an 8% drop in total cholesterol. Basil seeds water can be consumed early in the morning to keep cholesterol levels in check.

Cinnamon And Mint Buttermilk Drink

Take 10 g mint leaves, 1 g - cinnamon and 200ml of Buttermilk and make a paste, add in a pinch of cinnamon and enjoy before 40 min of your meal.

Tomato Juice

Tomato juice has lycopene which is a good source of antioxidant that protects your cellular damage. Including antioxidants in the diet has been shown to reduce inflammatory diseases, like cardiovascular disease, cancer, ageing, Alzheimer's disease, stroke, etc, by helping to decrease LDL and total cholesterol. Studies have found that consuming 400mL of tomato juice daily can reduced total cholesterol by 5.9% and LDL cholesterol by 12.9% compared to the group of individuals who didn't consume any tomato products. You can enjoy the benefits in the form of tomato basil soup, virgin bloody Mary, or a glass of low sodium tomato juice too!

Soy Milk

Soy is naturally low in saturated fat and the dietary fat that increases LDL levels. Over the past decade, many studies have found that soy protein decreases LDL by approximately 4-6% and increases HDL or the "good" cholesterol by 1-3%. By replacing high saturated fats beverages like whole milk and beverages low in saturated fat, like soy milk, you can help to improve the cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart diseases. Another great aspect of soy milk is that it has one of the highest protein contents of plant-based milk beverages and is similar to that of cow's milk (about 8 grams of protein per 1 cup). Soymilk's health benefits can be enjoyed by replacing it with regular creamer in your coffee, adding it to smoothies, oatmeal, cereal, or simply drinking by itself!

Oat Milk

Oat milk is high in dietary fibre, particularly beta-glucan, a soluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that helps the body decrease blood cholesterol and glucose levels. Oats, beans, apples, barley, and psyllium are all high in this type of fibre. Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and other preventable diseases can all be reduced by eating a high-fibre diet. Oat milk, like soy milk, is naturally low in saturated fat, making it a good substitute for full-fat dairy products with greater saturated fat content.

Oat milk is a great substitute for cow's milk in coffee drinks (like oat milk lattes), smoothies, cereal, baked goods, and even on its own! It's also a good choice for people who are allergic to soy or nuts.

Berry Smoothies

Berries are a rich source of antioxidants which may help reduce cholesterol levels. Anthocyanins, an antioxidant found in berries, can help in maintaining cholesterol levels. Berries are low in fats and calories. Berry smoothie can be made by blending a handful or two of any berries with half of cup of low-fat milk or yoghurt and half a cup of cold water.

Green Tea

Green tea has catechins and other antioxidants that help in lowering levels of "bad" LDL and total cholesterol. In a 2015 study, scientists gave rats water enriched with catechins and epigallocatechin gallates found in green tea for 56 days. It was revealed that levels of cholesterol and LDL of the rats on a high cholesterol diet has decreased by 14.4%- 30.4% respectively.

Black tea, like green tea, can help lower cholesterol levels, albeit to a smaller amount than green tea. This is because various quantities of catechins in teas stimulate the body to absorb liquid in different ways. Caffeine can also aid in increasing HDL levels.

Barley Water

A 2010 analysis of clinical trials Trusted Source found that barley may reduce the level of LDL or "bad" cholesterol in the blood. The results varied based on individual health, does and the quality of barley. However, there was found to be a significant reduction in cholesterol levels when consuming. While the results vary depending on the person's overall health and the quality of barley used.The author's concluded that consuming barley water can reduce total and LDL cholesterol.

Amla Juice

Amla helps to keep harmful cholesterol out of the arteries and enhances heart health. It contains chemicals that prevent cholesterol from being absorbed from food, therefore lowering cholesterol levels in the body. It also inhibits the action of an enzyme involved in the synthesis of cholesterol. As a result, add amla to your diet to lower cholesterol and keep your heart in good shape. On an empty stomach, take half a glass of amla juice combined with a tablespoon of honey in the morning.