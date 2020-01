Cholera outbreaks claim many lives across the world. Oral cholera vaccines are often used as an emergency medication in the event of severe outbreaks. This is complemented with improved sanitation, increase in awareness about cholera prevention. In recent years, the development of innovative approaches for cholera vaccine have fuelled the growth of the global cholera vaccine market. This is what Allied Market Research says in a recent report. The report says that the global cholera vaccine market accounted for almost 65 million dollars in 2017 and t is expected to jump to $207 million by 2025. But first, let us know what cholera is all about.

Related Stories Expert speak: Adults need vaccinations too

About cholera

This is an infectious bacterial disease that gives you water stool. You may also experience vomiting sometimes. The main danger from cholera is dehydration. You may experience the associated symptoms like mild fever, stomach ache and cramps, general body ache, lethargy, fatigue, excessive thirst and headaches.

Importance of cholera vaccine

The cholera vaccine will give you protection from the severe diarrhea and vomiting caused by this disease. If these symptoms are not controlled, it can lead to dehydration. This can also affect your renal health and cause kidney failure. In severe cases, it can lead to coma and even death. That is why you need immediate treatment if you get cholera. You also need to get the vaccine if you are travelling to any area around the world that are prone to cholera outbreaks.

Precautions

The cholera vaccine is an oral vaccine. But it is not very effective in preventing the disease in the case of an outbreak as yet. That is why you need to do your best to prevent this disease. You can do so by keeping your surroundings clean. Other things that you can do is practice good hygiene, avoid street food, avoid open defecation, drink boiled water, eat well-cooked foods. If you have already got the diseases, rest and drink plenty of fluid. You doctor may also prescribe antibiotics. Sometimes, if symptoms are too severe, he may recommend intravenous rehydration. This is because it is a much faster process than oral hydration.