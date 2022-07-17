Cholera Outbreak In Maharashtra: Sunken Eyes, Dry Mouth And Other Warning Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Cholera spread through contaminated water and food, however, it is more common during the monsoon season. We list out the warning symptoms associated with this disease. Take a look.

At a time when India is already fighting the surging COVID-19 cases, the health officials have warned the countrymen to be careful with the other virus and bacteria causing diseases. With the onset of the monsoon, the rise in such diseases also sees a spike. From Dengue to Cholera, the monsoon brings along a bunch of diseases with it. In a recent report, the government said that Cholera, the bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water is affecting people in the country.

According to the reports, at least five people in Maharashtra's Amravati have reportedly died from cholera, and almost 150 people are admitted to the hospital with the disease. So, what causes this disease? how does it transmit from one individual to another? In this article, we take a close look at Cholera, the severe water-borne disease.

What Causes Cholera?

Cholera is a water-borne disease which usually spreads through contaminated food and water. In serious cases, the disease can cause severe diarrhoea and dehydration. It can also turn fatal if left untreated.

Unusual Symptoms of Cholera

Every disease is marked by some unique symptoms and signs, which helps a person identify them on time and thus time care is being taken to not let the disease harm the body further. The same is the case with Cholera. This severe water-borne disease also comes with a bunch of symptoms, take a look at them and stay alert!

Diarrhoea Irritability Extreme fatigue or tiredness Sunken eyes A dry mouth Extreme thirst Dry and shrivelled skin Little to no urinating Low blood pressure, and Irregular heartbeat Nause and Vomiting

How To Avoid Cholera?

Since Cholera is a water-borne disease which spreads through contaminated food and water, you must take care of what you are consuming.

Avoid drinking water from the outside which is not bottled or sealed. Maintain hygiene, such as a clean washroom, water pot and other places where you usually store your food and water. Avoid eating waw or uncooked seafood, especially shellfish, that comes from places which are highly exposed to cholera outbreaks. Avoid eating raw or uncooked vegetables. Make sure to wash the vegetables properly before you cook them.