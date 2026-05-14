Chinese scientists sound alarm over massive global skin cancer surge by 2050: Prevention tips you should know

Researchers from China have warned that global skin cancer cases could rise sharply by 2050 due to increasing UV exposure, climate factors and ageing populations. Learn the early warning signs, major risk factors and practical prevention tips to protect your skin for reducing long term cancer risks.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 14, 2026 12:53 PM IST

Skin cancer. (Image: AI Humanizer)

In 2050 the worldwide incidence of skin cancer may increase substantially especially in low and middle income countries where screening and dermatology services are limited. A recent study published in JAMA Dermatology used Global Burden of Disease 2023 data to estimate a major increase in the number of melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and basal cell carcinoma (BCC) cases over the next few decades.

Findings of the Chinese study

Chinese scientists found that the expected rise in skin cancer around the world is being driven by changes in the environment, population growth, ageing and higher levels of ultraviolet (UV) exposure. According to the study the disability adjusted life years (DALYs) of melanoma could increase from almost 2 million in 2025 to over 3.3 million by 2050. Meanwhile, disability adjusted life years (DALYs) of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) are also expected to increase sharply from 1.2 million to 4.0 million with disability adjusted life years (DALYs) of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) approaching 5 million by 2050.

All about skin cancer

Skin cancer happens when skin cells begin to grow abnormally caused by DNA damage often triggered by the sun's ultraviolet rays or tanning lamps. Melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the three common types of skin cancer. Healthcare professionals note that melanoma is the most serious type as it can easily metastasize to other organs when caught late. Whereas basal cell carcinoma is the most common type and usually develops on areas frequently exposed to sunlight such as the face, ears and neck. It can develop on a rough or scaly area which can later invade the skin and become squamous cell carcinoma.

Early signs of skin cancer

Healthcare professionals stress that early detection of skin cancer can make a huge difference in the treatment. The following are some common signs to watch for to prevent skin cancer at an early stage:

A mole that changes in colour, shape or size

Abnormal dark areas or skin patches

A sore that does not heal

Rashes that bleed or are itchy

Nodules that are rough, scaly or crusty on the skin

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises ABCDEs of skin care to help identify the presence of melanoma. It reminds patients to check for the following changes such as asymmetry, irregular edges, uneven colour, growing diameter and changes in the skin.

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Reasons cases are increasing

Some of the most common key factors that increase the risk of skin cancer cases are due to excessive exposure to the sun, environmental changes and late diagnosis in developing areas. Healthcare professionals also stress the lack of awareness and the absence of specialized health care services as contributing factors to skin cancer. It is important to note that lifestyle factors such as spending too much time outside without sun protection and avoiding routine skin check ups may also raise the risk. Experts note that people with fair skin having a family history of skin cancer or compromised immune systems may be at higher risk.

What you should do to protect your skin

Here are some simple preventive measures to reduce the risk of skin cancer:

Use sunscreen every day with a broad spectrum coverage

Do not stay in direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day

Wear protective clothing, hats and sunscreen outside

Try to stay out of tanning beds and sun

Drink plenty of fluids and keep skin well hydrated and moisturized

Conduct routine checks for changes in the skin

Researchers note that raising awareness, enhancing early detection programmes and making dermatology care more accessible in low and middle income countries will be key to reducing the global burden of skin cancer in the future.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for skin cancer or other health conditions.