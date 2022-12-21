China’s Zero-COVID Policy Backfires: Pulmonologist Explains The Tense Situation

As per reports, rising COVID infections in China has triggered a widespread shortage of drugs as reportedly people are scrambling to buy fever medicines and other pills that can treat flu-like symptoms

While the reversal might sound optimistic but it made the immunity lacking population to suddenly become more vulnerable

When the world thought it was adapting well to COVID-19 and its mutated forms, the visuals coming from China are taking us back to the early days of the pandemic. Overworked hospitals, overburdened crematoriums and piled up dead bodies are bring back a similar scare that we experienced two years back. With a forecast of millions succumbing to the infection within a coming span of 90 days, the nation is suffering from a "thermonuclear" bad situation in words of an epidemiologist. This comes right after the government of China has made an absolute turnaround of its Zero-COVID policy.

The lack of transparency from Chinese authorities is leading to multiple speculations of the situations. There are some concerns around a new COVID variant that might be active in the country. However, the most popular explanation of the tense situation is the sudden reversal of the stringent policy, low vaccination drive in the country and lack of herd immunity.

Before and after

China had the toughest anti-COVID policies in the world. Among the stringent preventive measures was the imposition of strict lockdowns even if there were a handful number of cases in a community, mass testing, frequent random testing, strong vigilance system, strict isolation in COVID centers if a person tested positive, closure of schools and businesses except allowing the selling of basic amenities and prolonging lockdown till no case was to be found.

Following violent protests against the strict lockdowns that was leading to loss of economy and mental health, the government of China backed off and to gain back public control started lifting the policy in a fast and haphazard manner. Lockdowns that were earlier imposed on neighborhoods were now restricted to buildings, schools and businesses were re-opened all of a sudden, the compulsion to admit oneself to a centralized quarantine center was pulled down, air restrictions lifted and even the national tracking app was discontinued.

While the changes might sound optimistic but the way it was reversed might have been too fast for a public to adapt who had been living in rather a very strict and protective environment that had till yet not developed herd immunity for the illness.

Pulmonologist explains why the policy backfired

Dr Rahul Sharma, Additional Director, Pulmonology at the Fortis Hospital (Noida) explained the possible causes of the sudden surge in the cases in China. He said: "There could be multiple reasons for the sudden spike. It could be related to vaccine efficacy and its coverage in the country, it could be a certain variant floating out there or this sudden ease of restrictions. Another thing could be the information and data gap that has to be filled for us to know the exact situation there."

You may like to read

Dr Sharma expressed his views on the stringent policy and said that one can say the policy was a complete failure as it has made China go back in time to the same old vulnerable situation and now it is going out of grip of authorities.

Speaking on the importance of herd immunity, Dr Sharma said: "Herd immunity is an important part of COVID mass vaccination coverage and provide strong immunity to fight against any infection in the community. It is an essential weapon against changing stardoms of virus and decreasing the chances of severe disease and death."

Concluding the discussion, Dr Sharma said that the situation in China is a threat to every country and can impact globally if not controlled in a systematic manner. He said that how well the spread is contained and how proactive other countries will be in preventing the spread across borders will matter the most at the moment. As a precautionary warning, the expert informed that if the situation is not controlled effectively, there could be a possibility of a new wave in every other country.