Chile’s public health breakthrough: The story behind eliminating Leprosy in America

Chile becomes the first country in the America to eliminate leprosy, verified by WHO and PAHO, marking a major public health milestone after decades of surveillance and treatment efforts.

Chile’s public health breakthrough The story behind eliminating Leprosy in the America

World Health Organisation WHO and Pan American Health Organisation PAHO have declared Chile to be the first country in the America and the second in the world to be officially certified as having eliminated leprosy. This acknowledgement points to the decades of multi-level effort in public health, effective surveillance efforts and a long-term commitment towards disease prevention and care.

Another Historic Event in Health

Hansen disease, or leprosy, is one of the infectious diseases that is chronic and caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. It principally impacts on the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. When left unattended, it may cause permanent nerve damage and disability. The disease can be cured completely in case of early diagnosis and in combination with multidrug treatment.

The 19th-century record of leprosy in Chile, especially on Rapa Nui, Easter Island. Although the illness had few cases in mainland Chile, the cases on the island have been treated and handled with great measures of strict treatment and isolation. The most recent case of local acquisition in Chile was reported in 1993, since then, the country has not had any new local transmission in over 30 years. Although there were no new cases, leprosy was still a notifiable disease in Chile, and currently, monitoring was always done by obligatory reporting and integrated health surveillance systems.

The world leaders celebrate the success of Chile

The milestone was marked by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as an eloquent demonstration of the benefits of unwavering dedication to the health of people. In his opinion, the success of Chile shows that even such ancient diseases as leprosy can be finally cured when it is headed by strong leaders and guided by scientific plans, all people can access healthcare facilities, are diagnosed early, and are able to receive treatment without any restrictions. The achievement of Chile also received high acclaim by PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa who pointed out that eradicating diseases with a close association to vulnerable populations can serve to bridge the gap between disease and poverty. He underscored that effective health systems that can identify and act on the cases are key to success in the long-run.

Fifty years of Surveillance and well healthcare systems

This official validation was done after careful inspection in 2025 by a panel of experts independently assembled by WHO and PAHO at the invitation of the Ministry of health of Chile. The panel examined the epidemiological data of Chile, disease surveillance systems, case management systems, and long term sustainability plans. In their results, they were able to confirm that the local spread of leprosy was indeed interrupted successfully, and the nation is able to detect and react to any imported cases in the future. During 2012 to 2023, there were 47 cases of leprosy in the country of Chile, though none of them was acquired locally. These are instances that were effectively diagnosed and cured by the integrated system of healthcare in the country.

Early diagnosis and total patient care

The healthcare system in Chile puts an emphasis on treatment and early diagnosis. Primary health centres serve as the initial service to the suspected cases, and the patients may be referred to more specialised services in dermatology to confirm and treat. Healthcare workers are also trained by considering the WHO approach known as Zero Leprosy strategy so that the healthcare workers can remain clinically prepared even in low incidence contexts. Besides any treatment, the system targets to prevent disabilities and offer rehabilitation services such as physiotherapy and long-term care as a means of rehabilitating the patients and reintegrating them back into the community.

A Model for America

The success of Chile conveys a powerful message throughout the region that with a long-term political determination and concerted efforts on the part of the populace, it is possible to eradicate neglected tropical diseases. PAHO and WHO have been offering free multidrug therapy MDT in the countries of the Americas region since 1995, including Chile. This continuous treatment access has been important in the curing of patients, preventing disabilities, and the spread of diseases. The legal provisions in Chile also encourage equal access to healthcare services, social support and disability support, and therefore, individuals with leprosy are treated without stigma and discrimination.

Sustaining Vigilance After Eradication

Even though Chile has attained elimination status, it is important to emphasise that further surveillance is necessary. To be prepared for any some future imported infections, health authorities will continue to track cases, reporting statistics to WHO and keeping medical training. Success of Chile shows that eradicating a disease does not necessarily imply its eradication, but a powerful and sustainable healthcare system that is able to identify and act promptly on any emerging cases.

Overall, this becomes the first milestone in the world as well as the sixth country in the Americas to eradicate at least one neglected tropical disease, which is a significant milestone in global health development.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information