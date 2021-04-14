Snoring is quite common and we all snore once in a while. But why do you snore? When air can't move freely through your nose and throat during sleep and makes the surrounding tissues vibrate which produces the familiar snoring sound. Children may snore due to blocked nasal passages because of cold or allergies. But if your child snore three or more nights a week which is termed as habitual snoring without any apparent reason it may require medical attention. Several studies have indicated a link between habitual snoring in children and behavioural problems such as inattention or hyperactivity. However