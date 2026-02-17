Childhood Cancer Relapse In India: How Common Is It And What Are The Survival Chances?

The National Cancer Registry Programme states that childhood cancers include patients between the ages of 0 and 14. These cancers develop suddenly in a life that, until then, was healthy and full of promise. Diagnosis is a crushing experience in all aspects, both economically, physically and emotionally, to the child and the family. Months of chemotherapy, frequent trips to the hospital, and a certain degree of optimistic care finally led the families back to a sense of normalcy. Then there are the words that cut the deepest, "the cancer has come back."

Childhood Cancer Relapse in India: How Common Is It?

According to Dr Satya Prakash Yadav, Senior Director - Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant and Medical Oncology, Medanta, Gurugram, "When someone says, the cancer has come back, it means reopening old wounds that were closed with a sense of hope and optimism that had been rekindled over time. Research indicates that close to 10-30 per cent of childhood cancers in India recur based on the type of cancer and the stage of diagnosis. Although the thought of cancer recurrence is horrifying, relapse is no longer a final option, with the development of paediatric oncology, which has significantly increased the rate of survival even after relapse."

What Causes Childhood Cancer Recurrence?

The relapse of cancer takes place when the few cancerous cells left behind during treatment begin to proliferate again. This is not to say that the preliminary treatment was ineffective. Some cancer cells hide in protected body areas such as the bone marrow or brain, develop resistance to chemotherapy, or remain dormant for months or even years. The relapse can occur in the course of treatment, shortly after, or a long time after recovery, based on the biology of the disease.

Treatment Options After Childhood Cancer Relapse

The post relapse treatment is more personalised and focused. Doctors once again review the biology of the disease and the way the disease has been responding till then. Stronger or varied combinations of chemotherapy can also be given to the children to overcome resistance. Now the disease can be attacked at the molecular level with the aid of targeted therapy, which attacks the abnormal genes of the cancer cells while sparing the normal cells.

Immunotherapy and CAR-T Cell Therapy for Relapsed Leukaemia

Immunotherapy has emerged as a major breakthrough. This treatment is combined with CAR-T cell therapy, where the child's immune cells are taught to recognise the cancer cells and destroy them, particularly in the case of relapsed leukaemia. The best hope of treatment for relapsed leukaemia or lymphoma is through a bone marrow or stem cell transplant in which the diseased bone marrow is substituted with new functioning bone marrow that can serve as a new immune system to the child.

Bone Marrow Transplant Advances in Paediatric Cancer Care

Increase in donor matching, preventive measures of infections and supportive care have rendered transplants much safer than ten years ago, and treatment is invariably individualised in order to maximise cure and the least long-term side effects.

Emotional Impact of Cancer Relapse on Children and Families

The negative effects of relapse are much greater; the whole family is affected. Parents are full of remorse over whether they missed warning signs, the child is left with fear, exhaustion, and frustration of beginning afresh. The current treatment of cancer in paediatrics is looking at the family as a unit rather than just the disease.

Survival After Childhood Cancer Relapse: Why There Is Hope

There is no doubt that cancer relapse is one of the most arduous stages a family has to pass through. It is no longer a rarity. With advancements of technology in genomics, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplants, the possibility of winning the battle with cancer after a relapse is swiftly increasing. Many children who have had to face relapse have gone on to lead healthy, fulfilling lives, to pursue their education, their professional lives, and even families.

