Childhood cancer in India ranks 10th among causes of child deaths: Key warning signs parents must know

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Childhood cancer is becoming a growing public health concern in India which recent findings have shown that its effects are on the rise. According to a study that was published in The Lancet Oncology cancer has now become one of the top 10 causes of death among children in India raising concerns about awareness, early diagnosis and treatment accessibility.
The study shows that India has a high number of childhood cancer cases in the world with thousands of cases being diagnosed annually. This chronic disease is also equally cited in the World Health Organization (WHO) as a major cause of mortality among children and adolescents in the world with the most prevalent forms of childhood cancer as leukaemia, brain tumours, lymphomas as well as solid tumours like neuroblastoma. The findings that come from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023study further showed that about 17,000 children died of cancer in the same year.
Delayed diagnosis is one of the largest issues in India and some of the key points the study claims for the reasons behind delayed intervention are due to lack of awareness among parents and unequal access to healthcare facilities particularly in rural areas. The good news is that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes early diagnosis can improve survival rates.
Dr. Dnyaneshwar Upase, Hemato Oncologist, Talegaon states, "Early detection can improve survival rates so parents must take their children for medical evaluation when they observe continuous symptoms." Here are some symptoms which every parent must remain alert as per the Cleveland Clinic:
Although most childhood cancers are unpreventable some measures can be used to improve outcomes:
Healthcare professionals emphasise the importance of awareness and access to specialised treatment centres to minimise the number of children dying of cancer in India.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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