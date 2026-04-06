Childhood cancer in India ranks 10th among causes of child deaths: Key warning signs parents must know

A recent study published by The Lancet Oncology shows that there is a pressing requirement to take action for saving more young lives. Experts recommend heightened awareness, access to healthcare and proactive parental vigilance to end chiuldhood cancer.

Childhood cancer is becoming a growing public health concern in India which recent findings have shown that its effects are on the rise. According to a study that was published in The Lancet Oncology cancer has now become one of the top 10 causes of death among children in India raising concerns about awareness, early diagnosis and treatment accessibility.

Impact of childhood cancer in India

The study shows that India has a high number of childhood cancer cases in the world with thousands of cases being diagnosed annually. This chronic disease is also equally cited in the World Health Organization (WHO) as a major cause of mortality among children and adolescents in the world with the most prevalent forms of childhood cancer as leukaemia, brain tumours, lymphomas as well as solid tumours like neuroblastoma. The findings that come from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023study further showed that about 17,000 children died of cancer in the same year.

Reasons why early detection is still a challenge

Delayed diagnosis is one of the largest issues in India and some of the key points the study claims for the reasons behind delayed intervention are due to lack of awareness among parents and unequal access to healthcare facilities particularly in rural areas. The good news is that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes early diagnosis can improve survival rates.

Red flags every parent must know

Dr. Dnyaneshwar Upase, Hemato Oncologist, Talegaon states, "Early detection can improve survival rates so parents must take their children for medical evaluation when they observe continuous symptoms." Here are some symptoms which every parent must remain alert as per the Cleveland Clinic:

Unexplained weight loss Constant or long-lasting fever Fatigue and weakness Easy bleeding or bruising Lumps or swelling Pain in the bones or joints Continuous headaches and vomiting

Measures that parents can take

Although most childhood cancers are unpreventable some measures can be used to improve outcomes:

Regular health check-ups: Periodic checkups are capable of early identification of abnormalities. The Mayo Clinic insists that the sooner you get diagnosed the better the chances of improving treatment. Maintain good nutrition: Give importance to balanced nutrition for promoting your child's overall health as it would boost their immunity Avoid exposing your child to harmful substances: The global health organization cautions that tobacco smoke, radiation and environmental toxins can lead to cancer. Stay updated on vaccines: The CDC suggests vaccinations such as Hepatitis B and HPV can reduce the risk of certain cancers in the future. Family history: Experts note that their are certain types of cancers which are genetically related. Therefore it is important to perform early risk assessment with the help of doctors.

Healthcare professionals emphasise the importance of awareness and access to specialised treatment centres to minimise the number of children dying of cancer in India.

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