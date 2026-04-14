Childhood cancer in India on the rise: Expert warns late diagnosis is reducing survival rates among children

Childhood cancer cases in India are rising, and experts warn that late diagnosis is lowering survival rates. Early detection and awareness can save more young lives.

Childhood cancer cases in India are steadily increasing and therefore it is a significant public health issue. Medical science is developing at a rapid pace, and new research, artificial intelligence tools, and better ways of treating diseases are emerging; however, the number of cases in the country continues to be diagnosed at late stages. Such delay in diagnosis usually complicates the treatment and chances of full recovery are diminished.

Rising cases of childhood cancer in India

According to Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director and Head of Pediatric Haematology, Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Fortis Hospital, "Every year, the cases of childhood cancer in India have been on the rise. Dietary habits, genetics and increasing pollution levels are said to play a role in this increasing concern. The health of children has also been affected by rapid urbanisation and changing lifestyles and this makes children susceptible to serious diseases."

"Early diagnosis is a significant factor in effective treatment. The earlier the cancer is diagnosed the more easily, effectively and cheaply it can be treated. It also enhances survival and decreases complications," he added.

Why is childhood cancer diagnosed late in India?

Lack of awareness amongst parents and caregivers is one of the largest causes of late diagnosis. The early signs of childhood cancer are unknown to many individuals thus resulting in delays in seeking medical assistance.

The other consideration is the attitude towards the cost of healthcare. Numerous families feel that there is no need to have regular medical checkups and as a result, they miss early diagnosis. Consequently, children end up being diagnosed at an advanced stage 2 or 3.

Common early symptoms of childhood cancer

Childhood cancer development is not only mild but also it has symptoms that are easily confused with ordinary diseases. Some of the most common symptoms include:

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Persistent fever

Unusual tiredness

Unexplained weight loss

Swelling in different parts of the body

Key challenges in childhood cancer treatment

There are several challenges associated with treating cancer in children in India. There is still limited access to specialised healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas. Treatment is also not affordable to many families due to financial limitations.

Moreover, some areas also lack trained health experts and developed infrastructure. It may be a physically, emotionally and financially exhausting burden to the child and his family even when treatment is available.

Awareness and regular health checkups

Awareness of cancer in children should be raised to enhance early detection. Parents should be educated on the warning signs and advised to consult a doctor in case of persistence of symptoms. One should not underrate regular health checkups since they may help to identify possible health problems at an early stage. Schools, medical institutions and community programmes can contribute greatly in the dissemination of awareness as well.

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