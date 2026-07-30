Child vomiting repeatedly? Don’t stop fluids - Doctor explains how ORS given in small sips prevents dehydration

World ORS Day 2026: Parents must know that high-sugar drinks actually worsen diarrhoea. And why ORS is the right choice even during severe vomiting or diarrhoea. Read on to know it all.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Alok Kumar M K

Severe Diarrhoea In Kids: Why ORS, Not Sugary Drinks, Is The Key To Preventing Dangerous Dehydration

The reaction of any parent when a child becomes ill with such symptoms as diarrhoea or vomiting is to try to ensure that they stay hydrated at all costs. When faced with an emergency situation, it is natural to resort to whatever liquid happens to be around. Beverages like fruit juice, energy drinks, soda, or even some homemade drinks are commonly used to calm the stomach. It is advised that providing a child who is sick with a GI (gastrointestinal) illness with such high-sugar liquids does more harm than good.

Why High-Sugar Drinks Can Worsen Diarrhoea In Children: Understanding The Science

The question is, however, why sweetened drinks contribute to causing diarrhoea. One should consider how the human intestinal system works with regard to water and nutrient absorption. If a large amount of beverages containing sugar goes into the body, there will be an excess of sugar in the intestine cavity. Due to the osmosis phenomenon, water will be pulled from the tissue into the intestines in order to make the sugar concentration lower. As a result, the intestines will not absorb the liquid but fill with water.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Alok Kumar M K, Consultant - Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, explained that apart from the process of osmosis itself, beverages high in sugar content are unable to provide a solution for the very chemical imbalance that occurs when one is sick. In cases where a child passes loose stool or vomits repeatedly, besides losing fluids, he or she loses electrolytes, specifically sodium and potassium, quite fast. Regular sodas, sports drinks, and juices are designed to quench thirst or provide energy but are never meant to act as a remedy. They have far too much sugar and far too little sodium for the purpose of hydration.

ORS For Child Diarrhoea: Why Doctors Recommend Oral Rehydration Salts

This is the reason why oral rehydration salts, popularly known as ORS, is considered to be the best possible remedy for both diarrhoea and vomiting. ORS is a carefully researched combination of glucose and sodium in exact quantities. It has been seen that the absorption of sodium by the body is much more effective when it is present in exact ratios of sugar. Glucose in ORS does not exist to add flavour; it exists to help transport sodium and water in the blood.

The first thing that the parents often feel worried about is the continuous vomiting of the child because of their fear that even if some amount of fluid is given orally, it will come out through vomiting. One such misconception is that continuous vomiting makes it impossible to hydrate a person orally. However, it depends on how ORS is administered to the body. If ORS is administered in very small quantities at a time like a teaspoon every now and then, then it helps the stomach to keep small quantities of fluid without activating the gag reflex.

How To Prepare ORS Correctly For Children With Diarrhoea And Vomiting

While giving the child's beloved sweet drink to soothe them may appear as a good idea, such approach will lead to turning a simple infection into a very serious situation. Taking a packet of ORS solution and administering it to the child, sip by sip, is still the safest way out of this situation. It is also important to keep a note to add the right proportion of ORS powder and water, while preparing the solution. As per the instructions, 1 full sachet is to be added to 1 litre of water, which can be consumed till 24 hours, no half dilutions or preparation.

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Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Always consult a doctor or an expert before making any changes to your daily routine.

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