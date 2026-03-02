Child Sleep Problems? 8 Bedtime Habits That Secretly Disrupt Your Kid’s Growth And Brain Development

Here are the common bedtime habits that may harm your child's sleep, growth and brain development and know expert tips to foster healthier routines for better rest.

A good night's sleep is essential for a child's growth, brain development, mood and immunity. However, many common bedtime habits can quietly disturb sleep without parents even realising it. Building the right bedtime routine can make a huge difference. Let us know in detail all about the habits that cause disturbance in your child's sleep.

8 Bedtime Habits That Secretly Disrupt Your Child's Sleep

According to Dr Sameer Punia, Sr. Consultant, Pediatrics Intensivist, Aakash Healthcare, here are eight things children should avoid before going to bed.

1. Avoid Screen Time Before Bed

Screens are one of the biggest sleep disruptors. The blue light from phones, tablets and televisions reduces melatonin, the hormone that helps us fall asleep. Watching videos or playing games also stimulates the brain, making it harder for children to wind down. Experts suggest stopping screen time at least one hour before bed.

2. Say No To Sugary And Caffeinated Drinks At Night

Soft drinks, chocolate milk, iced tea, and even some juices in the market contain sugar or caffeine. These increase the energy levels of children and make them restless at night. Caffeine, in particular, affects sleep.

3. Avoid Heavy Or Junk Food Close To Bedtime

Eating heavy meals or spicy or junk food close to the time of sleeping can cause discomfort or acidity. When the body is engaged in digesting heavy food, it becomes difficult to enter the deep sleep phase.

4. Limit Intense Physical Activity At Night

Exercise during the day is excellent for children. But vigorous running, play or competitive games right before bed can raise adrenaline levels and increase heart rate. This makes it difficult for the body to relax. Calm activities are better in the evening.

You may like to read

5. Avoid Stressful Conversations Before Sleep

Having arguments, scolding, or engaging in stressful conversations before bedtime can be stressful. Children can take these stresses to bed and find it difficult to sleep.

6. Don't Leave Homework For The Last Minute

This is one of the common reasons we see among children. Since both parents are working these days, the homework or preparation for the exam next day is done at the last minute, just before sleep. The brain is active and alert, and it can be difficult to switch to sleep mode. Homework should be done earlier in the evening.

7. Maintain A Regular Sleep Schedule For Kids

Sleeping at irregular times can be confusing to the body clock. Children need routine. Sleeping at a regular time can help the body clock and help children sleep better.

8. Use The Bed Only For Sleeping

If children play, jump, or watch videos in bed, their brain may not link the bed to sleeping. The bed should be used for sleeping purposes only so that the brain links it to sleeping.

Healthy Bedtime Routine Tips For Better Sleep

Simple habits like dimming the lights, reading a book, taking a warm bath, or listening to soft music can tell a child's body that it is time to sleep. When children sleep well, they wake up more active and alert, and even in class, learning is better.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.