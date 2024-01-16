Chilblains In Winters: Know All About Its Risk Factors And Prevention Methods

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cold wave is one of the major drivers of discomfort for people living in North India currently. The temperatures have gone as low as 3 degrees to 0 degree Celsius. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause a condition called chilblains. It can appear on any part of the skin which is exposed to the cold most of the time. The main symptoms are inflammation, redness, blisters, itchiness and pain. It may last for two two three weeks depending on the temperature of the region. Warm weather usually helps it heal fast. It is not life threatening but it can be irritating and painful.
Symptoms of chilblains include:
Experts have not been able to identify the specific cause of chilblains but there are some speculations on this health condition. In winters, the natural temperature is very cold and so is the natural temperature of the water. For this reasons, we use hot water and room heaters. Our skin is exposed to a constant fluctuations from cold water, hot water and then cold air and hot air. This can cause the blood vessels to expand leading to blisters or swelling. This is how our body reacts to sudden cold and re-warming.
The following factors may exacerbate your condition so be careful:
Here are some tips:
