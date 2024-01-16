Chilblains In Winters: Know All About Its Risk Factors And Prevention Methods

Chilblains are one of the most common winter ailments and are literally caused by the extreme cold temperature.

Cold wave is one of the major drivers of discomfort for people living in North India currently. The temperatures have gone as low as 3 degrees to 0 degree Celsius. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause a condition called chilblains. It can appear on any part of the skin which is exposed to the cold most of the time. The main symptoms are inflammation, redness, blisters, itchiness and pain. It may last for two two three weeks depending on the temperature of the region. Warm weather usually helps it heal fast. It is not life threatening but it can be irritating and painful.

Symptoms Of Chilblains

Symptoms of chilblains include:

You may experience pain or stinging.

You may get blisters or sores.

The blisters or sores may appear in areas on your skin, feet or hands.

Your fingers or other areas may swell up.

There may be changes in skin colour.

What Causes Chilblains?

Experts have not been able to identify the specific cause of chilblains but there are some speculations on this health condition. In winters, the natural temperature is very cold and so is the natural temperature of the water. For this reasons, we use hot water and room heaters. Our skin is exposed to a constant fluctuations from cold water, hot water and then cold air and hot air. This can cause the blood vessels to expand leading to blisters or swelling. This is how our body reacts to sudden cold and re-warming.

TRENDING NOW

Risk factors You Must Know About

The following factors may exacerbate your condition so be careful:

Wearing clothing and shoes that are tight or expose skin to the cold. Wearing tightfitting clothing and shoes in cold, damp weather may make you more susceptible to chilblains.

Wearing tightfitting clothing and shoes in cold, damp weather may make you more susceptible to chilblains. Do not wear clothes and shoes that are too tight. It can worsen your condition.

Do not expose your hands and skin to the cold. You must keep the most exposed parts like your hands and feet with warm clothing especially when you are outdoors. Cold atmosphere is high risk.

This condition is mostly common among young women from age 15 to 30.

People who are underweight or have a low body mas index may suffer from it more.

People living in very cold and humid areas are at risk.

People who have underlying medical conditions like Raynaud's phenomenon, connective tissue disease and SARS-CoV-2 may be at risk.

Prevention

Here are some tips:

Avoid or limit your exposure to the cold.

Keep your skin protected at all times.

Do not expose yourself to sudden hot or cold temperatures. Rewarm the skin gradually after coming back from outdoors.

Wear loosely fitted clothes, mittens, scarfs, socks to keep yourself warm.

When you come in from the cold, rewarm the skin gradually.

Keep your skin dry.

Keep your home and work place warm.

Avoid smoking.