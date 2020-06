Mosquitoes become more active during summer and that increases the risk of mosquito borne diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika and chikungunya. Mosquito borne diseases are one of the major health problems in India, killing hundreds of people every year. Chikungunya is one the commonly occurring diseases during the monsoon season but the most neglected one. As the raining season is here, it’s high time you follow preventive measures to keep mosquitoes out of your home. Characterised by high fever (typically >39 C [102 F]) and severe, debilitating joint pain, usually bilateral and symmetric, chikungunya can be detected by a series of blood tests. Our expert Dr Abha Shroff, chief pathologist and director at Disha Pathology Labs, Mumbai explains how it is diagnosed, how much does the test cost and how to read the chikungunya test report. Also Read - Deadly malaria strain can protect itself from your immune system

Chikungunya tests — what are they? Also Read - New synthetic vaccine developed to combat Chikungunya

Your doctor might recommend a series of blood tests to detect the presence of chikungunya virus or antibodies. The blood test involves the testing of the serum or plasma to detect chikungunya virus or viral nucleic acid, virus-specific immunoglobulin (Ig) M and neutralising antibodies. In addition to this, a complete blood count test ( CBC) might also be recommended for lymphocytes and platelet count. Also Read - Zika virus: Delayed treatment can cause these complications

When should you consult a doctor?

If you experience any symptoms of chikungunya, it is wise to consult your doctor immediately. As the chikungunya virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, the risk of a person transmitting the virus to a biting mosquito or through blood is highest during the first week of illness.

During the first 8 days of illness, chikungunya viral RNA (RT_PCR) can often be identified in serum. Chikungunya virus antibodies (ELISA) normally develop toward the end of the first week of illness. The incubation period is typically 3 7 days (which can range from 1 12 days). Hence, getting tested for chikungunya during the first week of infection is best to get positive results. Do not mistake Chikungunya with dengue or malaria. Here’s how chikungunya fever is different from dengue fever and malaria.

What is the cost of the tests? When to expect the reports?

ELISA Test costs about Rs 600 and RT PCR costs around Rs 1500 in Delhi, where the government has capped the prices. A complete blood count may cost around Rs 300.

The report for antibody and CBC is available on the same day, whereas the report for RNA may take up to 2 days.

How to interpret chikungunya test results?

The clinical laboratory findings might include decreased lymphocytes (lymphopenia), decreased platelet count (thrombocytopenia), increased creatinine and increased SGOT (AST) and SGPT (ALT) levels (liver function tests) due to an underlying viral infection. The interpretation of chikungunya antibody test results is as follows:

How is it treated?

There is no specific antiviral therapy for chikungunya virus infection. The treatment approach is to relieve the symptoms. Patients are advised to take sufficient rest and stay hydrated by drinking lots of fluids. Medications for fever and pain killers for joint pain are recommended, however, the joint pain might remain for few weeks to even months. People infected with chikungunya should be protected from further mosquito exposure during the first week of illness to reduce the risk of local transmission. Also, read about 5 expert diet tips for chikungunya you should know.

Read this in Hindi

Image Source: Shutterstock