Chikungunya 2026: Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV), which comes from the alpha virus genus of the family togaviridae. This virus can be spread to unaffected areas by infected travellers through coughing, sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces. Concerns are mounting around the spread of Chikungunya cases in India, as eight districts in Tamil Nadu have seen a spike in mosquito-borne cases over the past few weeks in 2026.
Amid a noticeable increase in infection across parts of Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a safety alert, urging people to stay safe from mosquito bites as well as administration and urban health bodies to step up monitoring, diagnosis and mosquito control efforts to curb further transmission. Interestingly, a similar case has been reported by the Australian health authorities as mosquito activity increases in Geelong. As per the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), the number of suspected Chikungunya cases in 2025 is estimated to be 1,65 971, whereas the number of confirmed cases was 8,403.
As reported by multiple health authorities, the reason behind the surge of Chikungunya cases at this time of the year is due to a combination of climate change. The National Institute of Health (NIH) outlines that increased globalization, climate change and human mobility have led to the ecological expansion of highly invasive species, causing diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Yellow Fever, Filariasis, Japanese Encephalitis, Chikungunya and Zika.
Talking about the rapid spike of Chikungunya cases in India, Dr. RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Health, explains, "The speed with which Chikungunya infections are spreading comes from the fact that the virus reproduces very quickly in Aedes mosquitoes, enabling them to propagate in a very short duration of time immediately after feeding on the blood of infected people. The Aedes mosquito species feed very eagerly in the course of the day in populated areas such as homes and are able to propagate the disease to various persons with just a single feeding session. In the bodies of infected people, large quantities are present in the blood at very early stages, and this helps in easy acquisition of the diseases."
Chikungunya virus disease- Global situation
Chikungunya virus disease- Global situation
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that people with this virus typically develop symptoms between 3 and 7 days after an infected mosquito bite. The most common symptoms of the Chikungunya virus include fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling or rash. The US health agency outlines that most patients may feel better within a week, but joint pain can be disabling and could persist for months.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that patients who are at the extreme of the age spectrum are at higher risk of Chikungunya cases, such as older people above the age of 65, newborns, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
As per the global health organization, there is no specific anti-drug treatment for. In many cases, paracetamol or acetaminophen is administered to manage symptoms such as joint pain and fever. The best way to prevent Chikungunya infection is to safeguard yourself from the bite of an infected mosquito that can carry the virus during the day and night. Here is a complete list of how to protect yourself from mosquito-borne disease:
To help you navigate and protect yourself/family as cases of Chikungunya spike in certain districts in Tamil Nadu, here are five Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about this mosquito-borne illness that could be life-threatening:
Explaining why Dengue and Chikungunya occur at the same time, Dr. Dutta states, "The same mosquitoes transmit both viruses: Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These species are well adapted to the urban environment and their larvae are found in fresh standing water, which may be encountered in most households."
He further added, "With these vectors, areas experiencing transmission of dengue virus are also at high risk for Chikungunya outbreaks. The viruses would continue in a chain of transmission when one mosquito population sustains the spread if the viruses are in the community. The reason dengue and chikungunya outbreaks often happen at the same time or one after another is because of that very fact."
The HOD of Internal Medicine at Paras Health also emphasizes that it's wrong to believe that these mosquitoes can spread just one kind of disease. He says that these mosquitoes can spread different diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and even Zika virus, and sometimes even yellow fever, depending on the diseases with which these mosquitoes come into contact with people when they suck their blood.
While speaking to Healthsite, Dr. Dutta said, "There have even been possibilities where one such mosquito might even carry two kinds of viruses at the same time, due to which co-infection in people may also happen. For example, it's possible for one such patient to come up with symptoms of both dengue and chikungunya together. The most significant aspect for the prevention of all these diseases together is the proper control of mosquitoes."
Dengue is also another viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people. Most people who contract dengue generally do not have symptoms, but for individuals who do, the most common symptoms include:
According to healthcare professionals, people who are infected for a second time are at higher risk of donkeyas they may show or experience symptoms such as:
It is important to watch out for warning signs of severe dengue to prevent any casualties. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that the warning typically comes in 24 to 48 hours after your fever goes away. It suggests that if you experience any of the following symptoms of dengue, then you must contact your local clinic or emergency room immediately without wasting any time. Severe dengue signs:
Dengue spread by infected mosquitoes is found in most tropical & subtropical regions, incl. popular tourist destinations.
Dengue spread by infected mosquitoes is found in most tropical & subtropical regions, incl. popular tourist destinations.

Continue preventing mosquito bites for 3 weeks after you return home. Symptoms incl. fever with aches & pains, rash, or nausea.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100 to 400 million infections occurring each year. According to a study released by Science Direct majority of dengue cases comprised nearly 95% children who were less than 15 years of age. Apart from it, older adults above the age of 60 years who have underlying health conditions like hypertension and diabetes are at a higher risk of dengue severity.
"The global demographic shift toward an ageing population, particularly in developed countries, has heightened the risk of dengue among older adults. The risk of mortality and morbidity in elderly dengue patients is further exacerbated by delayed diagnosis and inadequate healthcare responses, especially in regions where healthcare systems are under stress," Science Direct explains. "Furthermore, older adults are more likely to have comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, which can intensify the effects of the infection. Age-related physiological changes, including reduced immune function and altered vascular integrity, also contribute to increased disease severity, resulting in higher rates of hospitalization and mortality in this demographic."
According to the global health organisation, there is no specific treatment for dengue, but the pain that comes with the mosquito-borne illness can be managed with certain medications like paracetamol. Apart from that, if you think you are at risk of developing dengue, you must try to prevent mosquito bites by taking proactive actions that do not allow mosquito breeding. Here are some simple steps you can follow to lower your risk of getting dengue:
And if you think you have Dengue, then it is important to follow the points below without any negotiation:
There are two vaccines available to treat dengue, but it is only recommended for kids living in areas where the mosquito-borne illness is common. However, adults who are at higher risk for dengue severity are sometimes eligible too. Dengvaxia dengue vaccine is currently available in Puerto Rico.
