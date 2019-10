Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister, P Chidambaram was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday because of abdominal pain. Chidambaram is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate due to his implication in the INX Media money laundering case. Sources close to him told PTI that he has now been referred to AIIMS hospital because he suffers from Crohn’s disease. This disease refers to the condition where there is inflammation in a person’s digestive tract. This inflammation can occur in any part of the digestive system from mouth to anus.

Here is everything you need to know about Crohn’s disease.

What is Crohn’s disease?

As mentioned above, this is an inflammatory disorder of the digestive system. Crohn’s disease is painful and life-threatening. Inflammation can range from acute to chronic. It is comparatively rare in India (only 7 cases in a population of 1 lakh). In most cases, inflammation occurs in the thickest muscles of the digestive tract, towards the end of the small bowel and the beginning of the colon. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (CCF), USA, there is currently no cure for Crohn’s disease. There is also no evidence that suggests that a specific diet can prevent or cause this disease. According to the said Association, this disease can affect anyone, irrespective of sex, age or race.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease

According to the CCF, this disease has two progressions. One has several symptoms while the other has none. Common symptoms of this disease are weight loss, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, bleeding in stools, cramps and vomiting. These symptoms can vary from person to person. Even in the case of Chidambaram, his lawyer, Kapil Sibal has stated in court that he has lost almost 5 kg because of this illness.

Along with these common symptoms, there are some rare signs too that you should know about. Fatigue, rashes and eye problems, lack of appetite, body aches, joint aches and loss of vision are some of the rare symptoms. Since there is no treatment for this condition, the only thing that you can do is delay the progression of the disease and manage these symptoms for as long as possible.

Treatment options

This condition is rarely life-threatening and can be easily managed with proper diet and medication. Patients of Crohn’s disease can have a normal life if they take proper medication. According to CFF, about 70 per cent of all patients have to undergo surgery once in their lifetime. But, even with surgery, there is no guarantee of a cure. There is a 60 per cent chance that you may have a relapse in 10 years’ time. Medicines currently available for this condition are all temporary solutions just to manage symptoms such as diarrhea and irritable bowel.