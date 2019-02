Chickenpox is a viral infection which is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It is also referred to as varicella. There is a blister-like rash, which tends to first appear on the face and trunk, and then can spread throughout your body. Although it is not life-threatening you may show symptoms like headache, loss of appetite, muscle pain, itching, fever, blisters and bumps. An infected person may transmit the disease from 1-2 days before they get rashes until they have healed completely.

Apart from being highly contagious, this viral infection can create a lot of discomfort. In case, you get chickenpox just visit your expert who will prescribe you the right treatment. Apart from this, you can also opt for these natural treatments.

You can opt for a salt water bath

The antimicrobial properties present in sea salt can help fight the germs and its anti-inflammatory properties can also help you get rid of itching. You can add some sea salt to the bath water along with lavender oil and mix it, and soak in it. You will surely feel better.

You can opt for aloe vera

Aloe vera has an insane amount of health benefits. Aloe vera gel can help soothe and cool inflamed your itchy skin during chickenpox. Furthermore, it may also moisturize your skin and help you tackle itching and pain. Don’t wait anymore just go for it! You can apply freshly squeezed aloe vera gel on the rashes.

You can opt for neem juice

The neem tree, or Indian Lilac, is jam-packed with antiviral and antibacterial properties. It can help you get rid of itching instantly and help you heal faster. You must grind the neem leaves and make a paste of it. Then, apply the paste to the affected area and wash it off later.

You should eat lots of fruits and vegetables

Include foods with antiviral properties like yoghurt, fish, milk, mango, apricots, cherries, avocados, papaya, apples, pears, figs and pineapples. Eating vegetables which are abundant in vitamin C like kale, broccoli, peppers, watercress, and spinach, can be a good option and can help you enhance your immunity. Furthermore, you should also stay hydrated and drink a lot of water. Eat foods which are rich in zinc and can help to boost the immunity like pulses, beans and vegetables. You can also have curd and buttermilk which are loaded with calcium and other probiotics for better digestion, skin healing and boosting immunity. You should avoid spicy foods

Give up on spicy foods as they can irritate your sore mouth. Also, if there are blisters in mouth avoid citrus fruits as they may lead to irritation• Not only this, you should also bid adieu to processed food and junk food.

You should follow a good hand hygiene

Hand washing can help limit the spread of the virus. Hands should be properly washed and your nails should be trimmed short as this will decrease the chances of infection that can occur due to scratching. Personal hygiene of the patient as well as other members of the family is also vital. You should avoid sharing cups, utensils, towels, bed linen and clothing with one who is infected.