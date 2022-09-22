Chhavi Mittal opts for Intermittent Fasting post-cancer recovery: Can This Diet Help Prevent Cancer

The actor spoke about her switching to a kind of intermittent food fasting post-recovery

Studies have shown that fasting increases insulin sensitivity and this makes it harder for cancer cells to grow in the absence of excess glucose

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who recently shared her recovery journey from breast cancer, dropped a new update on her diet. The actor spoke about her switching to a kind of intermittent food fasting post-recovery. While many discussions have been held on what cancer patients should eat during and post recovery, the focus on 'when' to eat has come under the lens these days. Some isolated studies have shown that fasting can affect the growth of cancer cells both during treatment and following recovery.

On asked why she opted for intermittent fasting, the cancer-free actress said that her answer is very simple. She explained that fasting reduces glucose levels and makes it difficult for cancer cells to grow. While the effects of fasting on cancer growth are still being examined, many trials have shown that calorie restriction has anticarcinogenic actions. It might be a good idea to understand what intermittent fasting is and its effects on cancer cells.

Intermittent fasting is about 'when' to eat

When a person is taking up intermittent fasting, they eat only during a certain time of the day. In the most common adaptation of the diet, people fast for a certain number of hours each day, for instance, eating within a time window of eight hours or so. However, there could be several adaptations to the diet like having just one meal a day. Hours without food exhaust the sugar store of the body and might initiate the burning of fat. The fasting might also come along with some food restrictions like maintaining a low carbohydrate diet. As per experts, the diet is safe for many people but it is not for everyone. Fasting in conditions like pregnancy or diabetes can pose health hazards.

Fasting limits glucose and growth of cancer cells

There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that fasting can help fight cancer by lowering insulin resistance and inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that with a high level of carbohydrates in the body, the cells become less sensitive to insulin, leading to more glucose in the blood which in turn might nourish cancer cells. The following are some effects of fasting on cancer cells-

Fasting increases insulin sensitivity and this makes it harder for cancer cells to grow.

It is also known to promote autophagy which is a cellular process in which parts of cells break up for later reuse. The process plays an important role in preventing cancer.

Studies suggest that fasting can improve people's response to chemotherapy by promoting cellular regeneration, and reducing side effects such as fatigue, nausea, headaches and cramps.

Study says the same

As per a study, on the effects of short-term fasting on quality of life and tolerance to chemotherapy in patients with breast and ovarian cancer, short-term fasting protects healthy cells against the adverse effects of chemotherapy while making tumour cells more vulnerable to it. Another study Fasting-Mimicking Diet Is Safe and Reshapes Metabolism and Antitumor Immunity in Patients with Cancer showed that a kind of intermittent fasting was safe and biologically active in cancer patients and could activate an immune response.