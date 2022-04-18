Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Says 'I Might Not Look The Same Again'

Chhavi Mittal Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Says 'I Might Not Look The Same Again'

"Dear breasts, today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer..." she wrote in her Instagram post.

Actress Chhavi Mittal has been a true inspiration to many for perfectly managing and balancing family and work life, is battling cancer. Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and feels fortunate that doctors could detect the lump early. The 41-year-old actor, known for starring in shows like "Bandini" and the YouTube series "The Better Half" and "SIT", posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram page. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote:

"Dear breasts, this is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it's my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer (sic)."

She further added, "I've shed a lot of tears since yesterday. But only tears of joy! I've received thousands of messages and wishes in the last 24 hrs and they keep pouring in And each one of them has words like strong, superwoman, inspiration, fighter, gem, and many such beautiful adjectives that they used for me (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

The actor also mentioned about how her fans and friends reached out to her wanting to know how did she discover she had breast cancer. Mittal, who is married to director Mohit Hussein and is a mother of two, said it was as if she had a "higher power looking over" her because she found out about the cancer by chance.

In her post, she wrote: "I feel blessed to have detected it early. I had gone to a doctor for a minor gym injury in the chest and that's when they found the lump. We investigated it further and further till we did a biopsy which came back positive. To all women, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do six monthly PET scans mandatorily..

You may like to read

"So in order to save your life from breast cancer, please do regular self-examination/ mammograms and do not neglect a lump if you find one. Early detection is the only key and it's worth every effort," she added.

In another post, the actress revealed how she reacted when she found out about her health condition. Check out this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Breast Cancer - Risk Factors, Symptoms And More

Both men and women can suffer from breast cancer, however, the risk is more among the women. Let's understand how and why the risk of developing breast cancer increases.

To begin with, breast cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells present inside the breasts. Cancer starts when the cells begin to grow out of control. This is usually termed as an abnormal growth of cells that forms lumps and then tumours, followed by cancer. Not all breast cancers are life-threatening, but some types of benign breast lumps can increase a woman's risk of getting breast cancer. The condition can however become risky to manage, if proper care is not on time. Here are some of the warning symptoms of breast cancer:

Unusual nipple discharge Lump in the breasts Inverted nipples Rashes around the nipple area