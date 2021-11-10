Chhath Puja 2021: Bathing In Yamuna's Toxic Foam Can Damage Your Skin, Lead To Severe Eczema, Warn Experts

Chhath Puja 2021: Bathing In Yamuna's Toxic Foam Can Damage Your Skin, Lead To Severe Eczema, Warn Experts

Chhath Puja 2021 Special | Do not bathe in the toxic foam-filled Yamuna River, it may lead to severe skin infections, like Atopic Dermatitis, Cancer, etc.

Avoid bathing in the Yamuna river on the Chhath Puja, it may damage your skin cells, lead to skin irritation and atopic dermatitis due to the toxic foam present in it right now, health experts warned the devotees intending to take a dive to celebrate the festival. How does the toxic foam affect your skin? According to the experts, bathing in the river's toxic foam can cause drying of the skin and severe eczema.

Yamuna River Is Becoming Toxic

Ammonia and phosphate levels in the Yamuna river caused by the industrial pollutants have been rising at an alarming rate leading to the formation of hazardous foam at many places. Talking to the media, leading dermatologist, Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj said that exposure to this hazardous foam can lead to skin allergies, irritation, and many types of skin pigmentation. She further added those with a family history of autoimmune diseases like diabetes and thyroid can definitely experience this earlier and in varied forms. Also, vitiligo or other autoimmune diseases can get triggered by industrial pollution in the water. "Skin cancer has also occurred besides common bacterial and viral infections like tuberculosis, viral warts, etc. which can spread from one person to another," she said.

Toxic Foam In Yamuna Can Severely Damage Your Lungs Too

Explaining more about the effects of the toxic foam on the skin, another leading expert in the field of Cancer, Dr. Anshuman Kumar said: "If this water, which has a high concentration of ammonia, is swallowed, these chemicals can cause serious damage to the lungs and lead to gastrointestinal problems and diseases like typhoid." She went on to add, "Long-term exposure to heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic may cause hair fall, conjunctivitis, and hormonal imbalances."

What Should One Do?

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically which is celebrated in India especially in the states like Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and, Jharkhand. On this particular day, the devotees take a dive in the river to mark the occasion. However, following the increasing amount of toxic foam in the river, the experts have warned that the devotees must take precautions before taking bath in the Yamuna. "Devotees should apply coconut oil before going into the river as it forms a barrier for some time and can prevent skin irritation," Dr. Sardana said. He further advised, "Avoid wearing synthetic clothes as they leach out allergens. Cotton clothes are ideal. Preferably an old dress will do as that leads to less chance of chemical-induced allergy."

(With inputs from Agencies)